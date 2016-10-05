Growth talk hollow if agriculture is left out

By Citizen

Tanzanian leadership is touting ours as a country that will be an industry-driven state by 2020 and a middle-income economy come 2025.

These goals augur well with the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030—particularly the “No poverty’ goal.

A closer scrutiny of the state of the single largest employer in the country—agriculture—shows that a lot remains to be done in this sector, for it remains largely undeveloped.

Going by official figures, in the first and second quarter of the year, the sector grew by 2.7 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively. Other sectors have been doing much better. For example, Information and Communications sector grew by 12.6 per cent, finance and insurance (12.5) and manufacturing (9.1)

The value of agro-product export ranked number four with the value of Sh1.6 trillion as tourism topped the list with Sh4.4 trillion. Even with the admission by Bank of Tanzania Governor Prof Benno Ndulu that agriculture remains the country’s mainstay of the economy, no remarkable efforts are being made to enhance its growth. This is despite the fact that it employs over 13 million Tanzanians.

Our agriculture remains largely rain-fed with players receiving no adequate support to enable them produce surplus.

If we are truly determined to industrialise this country and attain the middle-income status by 2025, then agriculture must be given its proper place in the economy.

The government must spearhead investments into the sector to change the way it is practiced. Modern implements and practices are crucial; studies on markets for agro-products must be conducted, while value-addition processing industries must be established.

Sustaining the economy

Experts argue that it is the middle-class that sustains an economy. The government, therefore, must ensure it supports the expansion of the country’s middle-class alongside agricultural and industrial growth as all these are conditions for building a strong and self-sustaining economy.

It is also high time we stopped counting on seasonal rains in running our agriculture. This can be done by expanding irrigated areas and harvesting rain water that goes to waste during downpours.

Mechanisation must be pursued as part of our effort to enhance agricultural growth. Modern technology is increasingly making it possible to access sophisticated machinery at affordable prices. Local factories should also import the technology for making the farming machines locally.

The agriculture-focused bank needs to be given a boost so that it makes it easier for investors in the sector to access loans.

Training of farmers and other key players on best practices, marketing techniques and post-harvest technologies is crucial for growth of the sector.

Change of mind-set is also important, especially, among the youth so that they will believe that one can lead a good life by engaging in agriculture. The biases against the sector must be weeded out so that more people join in and ensure its growth.

Our policy makers and economic planners must look into how to tie up agriculture with other development undertakings. Short of that, rejoicing that Tanzania is witnessing massive economic growth will be a mockery to 70 per cent of our people who counts on agriculture.