HALT SLIDE IN LION NUMBERS

The revelation a few days ago by the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri) that the country’s lion population has plunged by from 25,000 to 16,000 in just eight years should be cause for grave concern. This represents a staggering 36 per cent fall in the number of lions from 2010 to date.

Tawiri blames this sharp drop on poaching, saying at least 250 lions are killed by poachers every year. Tanzania is still home to the largest lion population in the world, but these magnificent big cats could be wiped out in less than two decades if the staggering rate at which their numbers are declining is not reversed as a matter of urgency.

According to Tawiri, 20 per cent of lions in Tanzania live in unprotected areas, and these are at the highest risk of being killed by poachers for their skins, teeth and claws.

Another factor behind declining lion numbers that is not often stated is habitat loss, which invariably leads to loss of prey. This makes the long-tern survival of lions that find themselves in such a situation virtually impossible.