HAVE YOUR SAY: Ensure that money is spent as planned

As Parliament meets in Dodoma for its marathon budget sitting, many people are accusing the government of having failed to provide key areas such as agriculture, water and the environment with adequate funds. While this may be true, looking at figures alone is missing the point. What people should be asking is whether money allocated to the various sectors is spent as planned.

Many of us are criticising the government for not setting aside adequate funds for important sectors in the next financial year, but nobody has asked how the 2017/18 allocations have been spent so far. There is no point in pressing for more budgetary allocations when we have no idea how the cash is spent.