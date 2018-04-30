HAVE YOUR SAY: Let’s safeguard our culture, traditions

A country’s culture is a very significant component in arriving at true development. In cultural terms, development involves making the people think freely and independently and have visions of what they believe in and expect in their lives.

Development should also let the people be guided by their cultural and traditional norms which they have chosen and which are important to them in bringing their society together. It should also allow them to follow up their traditional values and worship or believe in what they consider as important to them.

In cultural beliefs, development includes the production of traditional crops and respecting inter-personal relationship taboos, which have been built since time immemorial. Culturally development involves the freedom to communicate in traditional language and interaction of property and use of resources. It also means enjoying and being entertained in customary festivals which are designed by the society and have specific aims.