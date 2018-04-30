Monday, April 30, 2018

HAVE YOUR SAY: Let’s safeguard our culture, traditions

 

Advertisement

A country’s culture is a very significant component in arriving at true development. In cultural terms, development involves making the people think freely and independently and have visions of what they believe in and expect in their lives.

Development should also let the people be guided by their cultural and traditional norms which they have chosen and which are important to them in bringing their society together. It should also allow them to follow up their traditional values and worship or believe in what they consider as important to them.

In cultural beliefs, development includes the production of traditional crops and respecting inter-personal relationship taboos, which have been built since time immemorial. Culturally development involves the freedom to communicate in traditional language and interaction of property and use of resources. It also means enjoying and being entertained in customary festivals which are designed by the society and have specific aims.

If there isn’t the freedom to enjoy and celebrate all these, the people can’t be said to have any meaningful development. And especially if there isn’t the freedom to think independently, there can never be any development in a particular society. [G.R. Mkilanya, Morogoro]

advertisement

In The Headlines

Court orders arrest of Simba Sports Club’s Zacharia Hans Poppe over money laundering

he Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has ordered the arrest of the chairman of Simba Sports

Govt to repair 25 schools, expand eight colleges

The government plans to rehabilitate 25 old schools and expand eight teachers training colleges.

  • News
    Education budget rises by Sh700m  
  • News
    MPs voice concerns on delays in implementing REA projects  
  • News
    Indian Ocean states agree in peace strategies  
  • Sports
    New campaign launched to use football in war against albino killings  