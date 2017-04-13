EDITORIAL: HEED WORLD BANK’S ADVICE ON INVESTMENT TO PROSPER

On Tuesday, the World Bank unveiled its 9th edition of Tanzania Economic Update in which it applauded the government for sustaining a steady economy growth rate. It also advised the government to undertake three specific steps to increase the pace of economic growth and drive 12 million Tanzanians out of abject poverty.

The three steps include maintaining a sound macro-economic policy management, scaling up investment in infrastructure and improving the business environment to attract more investment from the private sector. This advice should not be taken lightly, for it is clearly candid and well balanced.

With an economic growth rate of about 7 per cent for the past two decades, Tanzania has been doing better than the average growth rate for the entire sub-Saharan Africa.

Yet, it would also be apt to remind policymakers that when Tanzania adopted its Development Vision 2025 in 2000, the viewpoint was that, if the country were to be in the middle income league 2025, then the economy would have to grow at the rate of at least 8 per cent annually.

As the development blueprint clearly stipulates, the private sector must play an equally important role for Tanzania to become a middle income country by 2025.

Unfortunately, and as the World Bank clearly shows, the business environment still leaves a lot to be desired.

A December 2016 survey of business managers of the Top 100 Mid-sized Companies also signals a weakening private sector.

A decline in importation of capital goods is a clear indication that the country was registering very few–if any–new investment projects.

With diminishing funds from donors, the importance of the private sector in the drive to attain Development Vision 2025 needs no overemphasis.