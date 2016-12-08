High cashew prices match commodity exchange plans

By Citizen

Cashew nut farmers in the country are currently rejoicing, thanks to a 30 per cent increase in prices of their crop.In Mtwara for instance, the price ranges between Sh3,837 and Sh3,585 per kilogramme from between Sh2,890 and Sh1,800 per kilogramme during the last season.

Farmers say the price increase is a result of a change in the way cashew nuts are marketed, for the crop is now sold in an auction, which allows buyers to compete, sending prices up in the process.

This calls for the need to hasten the operationalisation of the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TCX), which was established under the Commodity Exchange Act 2015.

The TCX is entrusted with the mandate to link farmers with local and international markets.

In the USA for instance, such markets have existed for about 150 years and some analysts contend that they have played a vital role in economic development of the world’s largest economy.

This is because with such markets, farmers are assured of a centralised marketplace where they can sell their commodities to those who wish to use them for manufacturing or consumption.

This in essence means that, such markets help the country to get rid of unscrupulous middlemen who control the marketing system of Tanzania’s key cash crops like tobacco, cashew nuts, cotton, coffee, tea, sisal, sesame, sunflowers and cloves among others.

With commodities exchanges, a farmer from, say, Mtwara, Ruvuma, Tabora and Mara, can easily propose the price for their crop months before harvests.

That way, the role of the market will be to ensure there is a buyer for every seller as long as both parties are willing to arrive at the right price.

With this background, plans to operationalise the TCX starting May next year need not be overemphasised. Through TCX, the benefits attained in cashew nut trading will spill over to those engaging in other crops.

PAY MONEY OWED TO NSSF NOW

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has been warning institutions and individuals to pay the money they owe it before legal action is taken against them.

Employers are among the indebted, for some deduct monthly contributions from their workers, and then fail to remit the cash on time.

Even after several employees filed cases to ensure their employers are coerced to remit the funds, not all of them have complied.

Reports have it that statutory contributions and penalties amounting to Sh86 billion from the employers haven’t been remitted. It is such a shame!

There are also people who have either been loaned NSSF plots or houses and some of these haven’t repaid their outstanding debts which stand at more than Sh20 billion.

This translates into huge sums of NSSF money in the hands of debtors and not in the direct possession of NSSF. One measure NSSF will take next year is to sue its debtors. We commend NSSF for this bold step and hope it will work.