By Charles Onyango-Obbo

On Tuesday, Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga was “sworn in” as the “People’s President” at a big event at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

There were not many people who would have bet that the government would allowed event to go ahead, and quite a few people who were surprised that Raila went ahead with it.

The swearing in had its roots in the August 8 election, in which the opposition hold that their man was robbed of victory. Following a petition, the Supreme Court nullified the election. Raila then boycotted a second vote in October, which was won handily by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Politics in Kenya over the last six months has not been for the faint of heart. It has been dispiriting in its ugliness and divisiveness. But it has also had its fair of monumental surprises. Apart from the Supreme Court overturning the first vote, though about five dozen people were killed in election-related violence, the country actually did not burn. It’s not often that you light a match and put it so close to some lethal gas and it doesn’t go “kaboom”.

However, the events are also reason for deeper reflection about not just Kenya’s political crisis, but what they share with developments we are seeing elsewhere in Africa.

In the wider East Africa, we are witnessing ever deep polarisation in Uganda, Ethiopia, an already bad South Sudan keeps getting worse, the Democratic Republic of Congo has gone to the dogs, and Burundi is all but doomed.

In Kenya’s case, tribalism has been blamed for the deep cleavages. What we are not told is why tribalism has become so entrenched.

I think we need to cast our nets wider, especially if we consider that Kenya is not unique in mean politics.

It seems that our politics has got more parochial, for good reason – because we have progressed.

Consider a student anywhere in Africa who went to school in the 1950s and 1970s. There were few good schools, so to get a decent education many of them crisscrossed the country, often on foot, for days.

Because most people were poor, and there was no middle class to speak of, to get an education you often had to live away from your rural home, with friends, priests, and kind strangers.

A young man or woman who walks from Kisumu to a school in Nairobi, vice versa, encountering strangers who help instead of eating them along the way, can only be very different from one who flies or is driven there today.

In fact, today, you can study through to university, do your master’s, and not have to leave your district, in some parts of Kenya and other African countries.

Being born into a middle-class home means you can have your own room from the time you are weaned, until you leave your parent’s house, and throughout that period not even an extended family member will have lived in the home. Even up to about 25 years ago, this was rare.

This is possible because we have gotten richer, education has expanded, the middle class has grown, families are changing and becoming smaller, so some people may want to help poorer relatives, but they don’t have the poor relatives to shower their mercy upon.

The nationalist sensibilities that past generations learnt from hardships and the limitations of the time can be mastered with a lot harder work today. Kenyan radicals and nationalists admire people like Bildad Kaggia, but the factors that gave rise to a Kaggia are fewer today.

You cannot speak a fair-minded Tanzanian for 30 minutes without him or her relapsing into a cry for “another Julius Nyerere”. But Tanzania is very different. You can get into a car in Mwanza and wake up many hours and over 1,100 kilometres in Dar es Salaam without having been woken up by a bump on the road.

When the Nyereres were little, you would grow old making that trip. The view they had of Tanzania is hard to replicate today.

The same forces of modernisation that have given us more knowledge, better health and life expectancy and transported us into global citizens have also contributed to making us political cavemen and women.