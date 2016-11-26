Media outlets in Tanzania latched onto a topical issue on November 18: the signing into law by President John Magufuli on November 16 the Media Services Bill, 2016 passed by the National Assembly on November 5! Dr Magufuli was, of course, keeping his vow to assent to the Bill the moment it landed in the presidential ‘in-tray!’

The negative reaction to the Bill is likely to double in intensity against yet another obnoxious legislation on the nation’s multiplex statute books!

‘JPM (John Pombe Magufuli) signs contentious Media Bill into law,’ front-paged The Citizen in its November 18 edition, with stakeholders urging the relevant authorities to release copies of the Act for analytical scrutiny, et cetera, et cetera.

The legislation is considered overly-restrictive, to the point of relegating to the backburner what’s generally acknowledged in democratic regimes as the fourth estate of the realm: the press. For all practical purposes, the press is the fourth branch of government along with the legislature, judiciary and executive.

That’s in the ‘separation of powers’ and ‘checks and balances’ context whereby government. Branches are constitutionally-kept from getting too powerful. While, for example, the Legislature passes Bills, the executive can smother them with a presidential veto. Also, enacted Bills can still be declared unconstitutional by the judiciary…

In all of that, the ‘fourth branch,’ the press, keeps informed the owners of the country (citizens) and other stakeholders on what’s going on in what’s a ‘government of the people, by the people – and for the people!

So much then, for the role of the press in government and the nation at large…

This Friendly Fire was prompted by the sterling role played 99 years ago by The Manchester Guardian-UK on a date like today’s, November 26, 1917, when the paper published the thitherto secret (?) Sykes-Picot Agreement between the UK and France!

Authored by Mark Sykes (UK) and François Georges-Picot (France), the Sykes-Picot Agreement – officially-known as the ‘the Asia Minor Agreement,’ and signed/ratified on May 16, 1916 – defined spheres of control in Southwestern Asia (Middle East) as mutually-agreed between France and the UK… With indulgence/assent of the Russian Empire!

However, the supposedly-secret deal was exposed by the Russian mass-media organs ‘Izvestia’ and ‘Pravda’ on November 23, 1917 – and in the Guardian-UK on November 26, 1917. Happy 99th anniversary, Members of the (Russian & British) Press of the day!

But: wait a minute… What were the UK and France doing carving up for themselves areas of control in foreign lands, pray – as Russia kept a paternal watch over them?

This reminds me of the 1884/85 Berlin Conference (a.k.a. the ‘Congo,’ or ‘West Africa, Conference’) organised by German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck to regulate colonisation in Africa during the New Imperialism period – thereby virtually creating spheres of influence and control by the European powers of the day!