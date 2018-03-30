LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA: How easy should children’s lives be?

By Sabine Barbara

From time to time, we hear parents express disappointment, asking: “We have worked so hard to give our children everything. Why are they so ungrateful?” Sometimes the concern is even worse.

Despite receiving everything they ask for, some youngsters still enrich themselves in criminal ways or turn to drugs. We sympathise with such parents’ predicament.

It simply is not fair when parents give their offspring everything they did not have when young and receive disrespect or shame in return.

Are society, the mass media or modern times to blame for this? Not so, psychologists say. The phenomenon of children developing a sense of over-entitlement is not new. In past centuries, people like you and I were simply unaware of it. Ordinary citizens lacked the means to over-indulge their children, so the scourge of being spoilt was an ailment which mainly afflicted the elite’s offspring.

The cruel irony is that hard-working, loving parents often unwittingly breed youngsters’ ungrateful attitude and reckless behaviour. Keen to provide constant happiness, they cater for their children’s every need and want, making youngsters too comfortable to become self-motivated or to truly appreciate what they have not earned themselves.

The more parents try to please children, the more likely they are to receive ungrateful, selfish sons and daughters in return, for example, children who only offer help to others if specifically directed to do so and who expect rewards for household chores, for good grades or for being well-behaved. Such youngsters often tend to turn little disappointments into big dramas and deny responsibility for their blunders, preferring to blame someone else. Similarly, they expect others to step in to fix mistakes they carelessly make, because their parents always did.

If overprotected and sheltered from failure, children cannot develop resilience or learn strategies to get themselves out of trouble and cope with adversity. If parents deliver all solutions and provide everything children need and want, what motivation do children have to think for themselves or to truly earn something via hard work and thus appreciate the effort it takes to create a good life? They will take their parents’ efforts for granted if they never felt the sacrifices required to make a good living.

To stop cultivating children’s sense of over-entitlement and ingratitude, parents need to give less, protect less and demand more in return. Children’s rights and indulgences need to be balanced with chores and obligations to contribute to the family’s well-being. Otherwise they may act as if rules only apply to others and as if hard work should only be considered for personal gain, not for the sake of contributing to others’ quality of life. By allowing children to toil for their success and deal with temporary unhappiness, parents are nurturing their resilience, perseverance and respect for others’ achievements.

A Tanzanian priest and dear friend of mine recently sent me a video clip of a homily by Reverend Father George Ehusani, the former Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria. In this homily, the Reverend voices his disapproval of providing children and grandchildren with houses instead of letting them work towards such goals themselves. He reminds parishioners that every child comes into this world with brains and resourcefulness. If parents provide everything for their comfort, he explains, they stunt children’s growth, taking away their need to explore and develop their natural talents.