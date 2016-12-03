How free expression is crucial to progress

By Katarina Ragnitt and Pekka Hukka

On Friday Sweden and Finland celebrated 250 years of freedom of the press. On December 2, 1766, the then joint Swedish Finnish “Riksdag” adopted the world’s first Freedom of the Press Act, which meant that censorship of printed publications was abolished and the right of the public to have access to public documents and take part in political debates was secured. The Freedom of the Press Act has been instrumental to the development of our modern welfare state.

The Swedish-Finnish Act was unique for its time. The text, which was drafted by Member of the “Riksdag” Anders Chydenius from Karleby (present day Finland), came before the American Constitution which protects the right to freedom of expression for all citizens.

Freedom of expression has served our countries well. Freedom of speech is not only a prerequisite for democracy; it is also the guarantor of society’s development. The free flow of ideas and opinions, as well as debate and critical examination, exercised through a variety of channels including internet and social media, creates a wealth of ideas and drives innovation.

Thanks to the Swedish-Finish principle of public access to official documents, citizens have the right of scrutiny and access to information held by the public authorities. In this way, private individuals and journalists can scrutinise power structures and popularly elected politicians. For us, this principle – central to our legal system – has contributed to a low level of corruption and a high level of confidence in our democratic institutions. There is no doubt that our open society has laid the foundation for our countries´ economic growth and prosperity.

But while we celebrate freedom of expression, we are unfortunately seeing how fundamental rights and freedoms are coming increasingly under threat around the world. In many places we are seeing the democratic space shrinking. Threats and harassment are becoming increasingly common, and worrying statistics from the Unesco show that 800 journalists have been killed in the last ten years. Unfortunately, only a handful of the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The security of journalists is a prerequisite for free debate. Because what happens to a society that does not have access to free and independent media? What happens to knowledge when information is subject to certain conditions? What are the consequences of an uninformed public?

The UN’s Global Goals for Sustainable Development and the 2030 Agenda are a positive societal development. One of the targets, 16.10, urges countries to ‘Ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms, in accordance with national legislation and international agreements.’ We consider this to be a very important target to achieve in efforts for global sustainable development. We must now intensify efforts to promote freedom of expression and of the media.

The 250th anniversary of the Freedom of the Press Act reminds us of the long road we have travelled to promote freedom of expression. Free speech is a principle that must never be taken for granted. We are proud of that principle and it must always be promoted and defended. Freedoms and responsibilities go hand in hand in exercising the rights. We hope that the December 2 will be the starting point of renewed engagement. We hope that people will continue to stand up for free debate and continue to discuss and scrutinise.