By Azim Jamal

Team morale is often a leading challenge for companies worldwide.

So how do you, as a leader, create excitement and confidence in a team?

1. Align your company with a bigger purpose

Instead of emphasizing what you do as a company; focus on why you do it.

Forum for the Future’s Stephanie Draper argues that if companies are to move beyond incremental environmental change they need to create a strong sense of purpose.

2. Display integrity at all times

Integrity creates trust, which in turn boosts morale and engagement. You like to work with people you can trust.

So, as an individual and organization, keep your promises and act from your highest self at all times. If you make a mistake, admit it and never back away from doing what’s right.

3. Create a stimulating work place

Whether it’s providing breakout spaces to socialize and collaborate or offering healthier food options, or onsite yoga classes, or individualized training sessions, make the office a place your employees come to where they feel connected, empowered and productive.

4. Build engagement and connection

Find out what your employees are most passionate about and then create opportunities/platforms where they can connect and feel a sense of belonging with others. Whether it’s volunteering for a favorite charity together or going out for group treks, create a roster of regular events for people to connect with in an informal space.

5. Encourage a culture for free and uninhibited flow of communication

Create a culture where people are not afraid of expressing their doubts, ideas, and concerns. Allow free flow of discussions without frequent interruption and judgment to enable participation from each team member. The report of the Columbia accident investigation board found that the Columbia space shuttle disaster could have been averted by Nasa had it not ignored the valid concerns of low-level employees.

6. Offer opportunities for self-development

Instead of mandated standard training programs, take time to profile the individual skill set of every employee and then help to bridge the performance gaps.