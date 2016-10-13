By Seraphine Ruligirwa-Kamara sera@iuponline.com

Does the word “etiquette” paint pictures of hoity-toity, stuffy or even old-fashioned behaviour in your mind? It’s alright if it does because am about to alter your mindset on that.

So you’re educated, experienced and very talented at your trade. You have probably risen through the ranks over the years but there are certain levels you don’t just seem to reach. Certain tables you’re not invited to eat at and certain functions you simply don’t get asked to represent your organization at. Unfortunately, all the places you are not getting to however hard or smart you work are the very places where opportunity spots the next star.

They gave you a job description and shared the vision, mission and core values with you and then made a nice wall hanging of the organogram right next to your office. You’ve served for 5 years already; you’re almost done with your Masters degree and are still at the ninth level beneath the CEO. Wow. How does one get to climb this rather steep ladder? When in this lifetime does one get to the top?

What they didn’t tell you is that your raw talent, experience, education or years of service may get you the job but aren’t enough to keep you advancing in your career. They won’t get you quickly noticed for the great job you’re doing either. Becoming a success in today’s multi-cultural global economy is pegged on your proficiency in the soft aspects of your life that not many parents taught their children. To be fair, most parents weren’t exactly connoisseurs either. If you didn’t attend the few well-round schools that help you with this, you may not even be aware that you need some help in this little-talked-about but crucial aspect of your outlook.

It’s not on your job description but can you expertly carve the meat off your chicken breast, chop it into decent sizes and decently enjoy it while holding a coherent conversation about the dip in the stock exchange without any embarrassing faux pas? It wouldn’t do to have your meat splatter across the table onto your dining partner’s white shirt before landing on an approaching waiter’s shoe as you helplessly mumble an inaudible apology, you know.

Can you light a room with your entrance like a star, network with anyone like you’ve known them since childhood and build meaningful relationships like a Silicon Valley head of industry? Perhaps it is better to slide into a room and take the first seat hoping the people at the table will be interesting and if not, suffer them throughout the whole event because the thought of getting up to seek the people you want to spend time with turns your knees into jelly. So better to avoid these networking events altogether. They can be quite boring anyway, right? Wrong. You are the boring one and the events are better off without you because you’re not adding any value and you certainly aren’t leaving with any.

You go to a meeting and are stuffy to the guard, front office girl and even the personal assistant saving all your charm for when you get into the CEO’s office. He is the most important person and it’s only him you need to leave a good impression on after all. Oh! Get over yourself! At this rate you’ll be lucky to see the wallpaper in the CEO’s office. The gatekeepers you’ve ignored along the way won’t let you and if they do, the CEO will get to know about the attitude adjustment you require even if you didn’t pinch anyone’s nose. Trust me on this; I’ve been one of those gatekeepers and they normally have the CEO’s ear. You become successful working your ability to leave others with the impression of increase. Put anyone you encounter

at ease. It shows your people mastery. If you can interact with anyone from the annoying parking attendant to the head of state with unparalleled suave, we know you have the mark of leadership on you.

Yes, you need to be an expert in your field and boast a good many years of experience in noteworthy positions held in respected institutions but nothing will exempt you from the requirement to inculcate remarkable etiquette in your life. Impeccable etiquette distinguishes you from the masses placing you on a pedestal and proceeds to shine a halo above your head that says; “If am not on your top team, you’re losing out big time!”. This should be common sense but I hereby go on record threatening to shoot down the person who suggested that there is such a thing as sense that is common.

Learning, embracing and exhibiting the proper etiquette in any setting is an unspoken powerful practical tool that will see you quickly join the upper echelons of any success ladder.

How would you rank your etiquette on a scale of 1-10? You know yourself better than anyone. If you’re not impressed with your score, others are even less impressed.