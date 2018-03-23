By Freddy Macha

I do not know the English rock band Kasabian that well. I am aware it was originally formed in Leicester in 1997, and has hits like Psycho and Fire.

Despite my ignorance, I read with interest the views of Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno on Monday. He was quoted by London’s Evening Standard saying “fans ruin gigs...”

Taken lightly, the statement might put you off, thinking the artist is belittling his audience. But then, an elaboration. Mr Pizzorno himself went to see a concert by the Number One global hip hop star, Kendrick Lemar.

Of which he made serious comments.

“...When he (Lemar) came on...I have never seen so many mobile phones – literally the whole place, it blew my mind. People think, ‘I am going to social media the fact that I am at this gig’. You are ruining it!”

Hold on a second.

Do we, as a mobile (aka cell) phone users, realise what is happening? The answer is, perhaps. All kinds of articles and things have been said regarding the ongoing social media hysteria and internet malaria.

The 37-year-old guitarist confessed he is off social media. “I am not taking pictures of rabbits and putting them online.”

Sarcasm or logic?

I can personally understand when people born before 1960 do not fancy social media and Android phones. There is a sense that Millenials (post-2000 generation), specifically, are living on a totally different planet.

I was recently working at a nursery. Yes. Kindergarten. Under-five children. We were singing, and dancing and playing instruments while some of the teachers were busy – not joining us, but with iPads. Filming. I asked myself. Can’t you enjoy this instead of filming? It is understandable if you want to keep memories. We all want to share and remember, of course. But clinging on gadgets throughout the session was planet Pluto joy riding.

That is what the Kasabian band guy meant.

These days you go to any event and lo behold! As soon as it starts, phones jump out like frogs in the rain. Eyes cannot watch without hands and fingers interfering and taking footage. And what happens after that? It is shared. And next? We watch other things that have been forwarded. And then what? We film some more. And after that? We sleep with our phones. Walk with them. Eat with them. Attend toilets with...

24 hours. 7 Days a week.

We are permanently staring at screens. Glass. Glass. Glass!!!

There are two victims here.

One is my own generation (and older) who do not want – not ONLY want – hate and loath the technology.

“Too much...” is the continuous moan. TOO MUCH.

We do not want to embrace the reality that we are not communicating through postal letters anymore. No more Air Mail and Surface Mail and stamps and envelopes.

Ten years ago I was working with a much respected London writer (now deceased, God Bless his soul). He would refuse Emails and phone texts. Communication had to be through meeting face to face – subsequently arranged through postal letters. He was nearing 80 years and would be in his 90s now. It was acceptable to some degrees, but it used to take “so long” to arrange hooking up. We understood this point of view. In 2007, social media was not as essential as now. It is like not wanting cars or planes.

(“I prefer donkeys...”; “I am going to walk to China. It is natural!”)

And then you have the other extreme.

Our Kasabian rock band music man described it so well. “Ruining gigs...”

Basically messing up events.

It is as though there is no pleasure without the phone. Simple as that. Everywhere you step. The young chap is reading and watching a clip while walking. Bump into him, he (or she) does not notice. Or is listening to music. “I want to block out this rubbish world...”

I keep hearing youths saying.

I was at the gym. This young guy was immobile. A gym is a place to move. However.

However. He was busy watching a video while sitting on that rowing machine. I came over and....

And...

And...

“Excuse me. Have you finished?”

He did the usual routine. Unplug headphones off ears. Because of not paying attention to reality.

“I beg your pardon?” As though woken from sleep. Slumber.

“Can I use the rower now, please?”

“Oh yes, yes.”

He has come to exercise, right? No? To watch a clip on the phone.

I took over the rowing while asking myself questions.

My phone was out of sight. Gently tucked in a bag in the locker. Right now it was exercise time. That minute, I just wanted to enjoy the workout.

Not stare at some glass.

Later?

Probably watch that Kasabian gig on You Tube.