INTEGRITY FIRST : How power corrupts African states

By Mwassa Jingi

Generally defined, in reflection of power, corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Thus, precisely, there is a direct correlation between power (group of people with authority to rule the country) and the rate of corruption in the country.

Then there is connection between corruption and social inequality as the result of power abuse by elites. Africa is a long time victim of corruption practised by its leaders. Corruption and inequality are feeding each other to create a vicious circle of poverty, unequal distribution of power in society and unequal distribution of wealth; that is why most of African countries, including Tanzania, remain the poorest despite commanding abundance of natural resources.

Why graft is costing Africa?

According to a Transparency International (TI) survey, Africans believe corruption in African continent is getting worse even after more than 50 years plus of independence. Of the 46 countries surveyed in 2015 by TI, 40 were found to show a serious corruption problem in the public sector. Among those 40 countries, 90 per cent were African countries which scored less than 50 out of the best 100 securing an average score of 33 overall, said TI’s report of 2015. TI report of corruption perception index (CPI) is also echoed by an African Union (AU) study in 2002 which showed that corruption had cost the Africa’s economies close to $150 billion in 1990s; such being a quarter of the continent’s annual output. This is obvious abuse of power.

Africa has been independent for over 50 years, but most Africans are yet to enjoy fruits of their independence because of corruption. But what makes African leaderships more corrupt than others? There might be several factors, but mostly are legal regimes enabled by political set up of single political systems favoured by African leaders and other socialist states around the continent immediately after independence of their countries from colonial masters. Though African countries abolished monarchical system after independence, but unfortunately, they designed a new system of mono-political system which was not so different from the former.

How massive presidential powers nurture corruption

Almost all African states’ constitutions placed massive constitutional powers on one person called president. Paradoxically, single political system augmented by legal regimes which didn’t allow democratic rule for many years was meant as a way of stabilising young African states coming out of colonialism, but apparently, that good object was turned into abuse of power. These are the main reasons for thriving of corruption in Africa because of abuse of power.

Lord Acton once said: “power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely’’. From this phrase, I think corruption has thrived in Africa because Africans didn’t know how power corrupts their leaders. After adoption of multiparty democracy in 1990s, still most African states’ constitutions remained the same –putting massive powers on presidents albeit were democratically elected. Massive presidential powers go in hand with absolute immunity accorded to the president of the country during and after tenure. This is the root cause of graft in Africa that continues to cost the continent dearly. How then can Africa control power for the betterment of its future?

Africa reluctantly adopted multiparty democracy

It should be remembered that African states didn’t freely allow multiparty democracy. They did so reluctantly out of external pressure from the West which for many decades after colonialism continued to support Africa’s development through aid and soft loans without those countries making any substantial development. Development partners eventually realised that the problem of impoverished Africa was not because Africa was naturally poor, but the problem due to kind of political system it embraced after becoming independent continent. Ironically, African leaders hypocritically imported multiparty democracy without overhauling their legal regimes which were the sources of poor governance in the continent.

Constitution will remain a stumbling block to development

Tanzania enacted the law allowing political pluralism in 1992, but slightly amended the constitution by simply replacing the words “one political party’’ with “multiparty democracy’’ and left the whole constitution intact. For Tanzania leaving the constitution almost the same as that which served single political system for three decades was vivid evidence that Tanzania was not ready for genuine multiparty democratic leadership of the country.

It should be remembered that prior to re-introduction of multiparty democracy, former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi formed Presidential Commission which was to see whether Tanzanians were ready for multiparty democracy or willing to continue with the same political system of one party. Among its recommendations, the Commission recommended writing of new constitution and amending or repealing of 40 laws which were inconsistent with adoption of multiparty democracy once the country decided to adopt the latter.

Unfortunately, only few laws were repealed and others amended, but the issue of writing new constitution remained unresolved puzzle todate. Commendable good work of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) to give Tanzanians new constitution failed because of the same conservatism of ruling party to continue ruling Tanzanians under the constitution which is controlled by one personality- the president. Had the CRC Draft Constitution been adopted by the ruling party based Constituent Assembly that would be an antidote for abusing of power by whomsoever chances to be our president at a time.

The Draft Constitution extremely put presidential powers under check by other institutions right from making appointments of cabinet members and chief executive officers in public institutions. Ironically, the proposed constitution crafted by almost only CCM members rejected such antidote, and instead retained the same status quo. Unfortunately, even the current president who apparently seems to vigorously fight against corruption is adamantly ignoring fundamental need of Tanzania having a new katiba that would always put the country on right track irrespective of the kind of personality we have in the state house.

President John Magufuli is doing something acceptable, in trying to mend the situation, but that is not enough, he must go into the root cause of the problem, which is the absence of good and consensual constitution. Absence of good constitution has been undermining political and public institutions and facilitates leaders in power to overwhelmingly serve the interests of economic elites to the detriment of ordinary people. In other words, corruption can flourish when elites control the levers of power without any reasonable accountability.

While President Magufuli is busy doing a good job of overhauling the systemic corruption in the same political establishment, must, however, understand that his good and commendable work will act as a temporary relief only during his presidency, but things will potentially go to square one once we change the personality in the state house. What President Magufuli is now dismantling, the same was created by his predecessors; it didn’t come from hell itself. Tanzania and the whole Africa need first governing structures and systems which can reasonably control the free hand of the executive president. Continuation in embracing the status quo of the constitution of 1977 and thinking that a certain personality will bring us a permanent solution on the problem of corruption, which is purely power based, is a total deception on us.

Personality’s integrity is insufficient for country development

Tanzania is one of a few African countries which began its independent statehood with the leader of high integrity- Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, and thus, it was not anticipated to be a corrupt country after his presidency; but it did. Why! We relied on running the country through one person’s wisdom only. Had Mwalimu Nyerere left Tanzania with consensual constitution, we wouldn’t be in this kind of unpredictable future in terms of good governance. We all appreciate Nyerere’s wonderful presidency, which made the country stable and peaceful until today, but as retired president Kikwete well commented, we need new constitution that will be able to take our country for another 50 years or so. But who will give us such a constitution! Dr. Magufuli! Let’s wait and see.

African countries need to revolutionase their constitutions if at all want to benefit from plenty of natural resources backed with always favourable weather. Latin American countries which for many decades suffered under the scourge of corruption are now changing drastically. Corrupt presidents are removed from power either through people’s power which is normally organised via protests and strong public democratic institutions, like Parliaments and Judiciaries. Unfortunately, most of Africans parliaments and judiciaries are inferior to the presidents.

Africa should learn from Brazil and South Korea

Brazil is a contemporary example of countries whose citizens know how to regulate power. Within a period of one year, it has removed from power its president and sent to jail for ten years its former president Luiz Lula da Silva after finding him guilty of accepting bribes during his presidency. Brazil has reached that commendable stage of civilization and integrity after revolutionase its constitution in making sure separation of powers was held in checked and presidential immunity is only limited within president’s integrity.

South Korea too, managed to remove from office their president because Koreans understand the president shouldn’t halt the country back because of her personal gain through abusing power. Romania and Poland which for almost a century were governed by corrupt systems under communist parties, have now awakened; are not ready to continue suffering under the scourge of corruption because of their leaders who abuse power for their personal gains. Why Africans don’t adopt what is happening in these countries?