FLY ON THE WALL : In memory of Mwalimu: Honesty is a virtue

By Kasera Nick Oyoo midastea@gmail.com

As Tanzania marks the 17th anniversary of Mwalimu Nyerere’s death this week, there is no doubt in my mind that we shame his name and memory by choosing which of his exhortations we use to suit circumstances that are convenient to us.

Like a magic wand, in Tanzania today everyone and anyone who cares to be called a leader will invoke the memory of Mwalimu Nyerere only for the sake of either dismissing their opponents or making a lame excuse for some transgression of the self or a group in which they have an interest.

This, unfortunately, is not limited to politicians. From national leaders to policy makers to teachers and businesspeople, it is common to hear Mwalimu’s name being invoked mostly to justify something that the speakers wish to twist to justify their positions.

Take the case of mineral resources. In his time, Mwalimu was of the view that Tanzania did not have the necessary resources, both financial and technical, to venture into mining.

On regional integration and the need to work together and build synergy beyond tribe, language, administrative units and countries, Mwalimu had his a ha moment after he quit office when, in an address to the South African parliament, he criticised an attitude that continues to bedevil Africa in its entirety, in contrast to the Africa for Africans he and the late Kwame Nkrumah sought to create.

That speech, going against the current grain where in Zambia and Malawi sitting presidents have attempted to declare their predecessors non-citizens, is rarely shown on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation or by other broadcasters for obvious reasons. It is an embarrassing reminder of how far we have come from the days Mwalimu’s every word was law to conveniently dismissing the founding father of the nation for expediency.

In that clip, Mwalimu speaks passionately about Tanzania not in the manner we are used to. We are used to Tanzania being praised as a country of vast physical proportions, with a large healthy, educated population and blessings second to none. We are used to singing our praises of natural resources and proclaiming for all to hear that for having those gifts, Tanzania deserves an automatic place at the high table of every discussion and, possibly, the pearly gates of heaven too.

The man who for the 24 years he was Head of State was Tanzania’s and Africa’s incomparable defender strips us of our giant kings gown and lays it down the way he sees it, “Tanzania ni ka nchi kadogo kanakojipambanua kwamba ni nchi tajiri. Bila kuungana hatuwezi” (Tanzania is a small country that pretends to be big and wealthy…we are just a small poor country that cannot compete unless we unite).

President John Magufuli has, among the current crop of politicians, come closest to Mwalimu in calling it as it is. The rest are either dishonest or would rather conveniently avoid this real talk for fear of being lynched by a public that has for many years been used to being fed on propaganda by those who ought to know better.

If you leave the propaganda that extols our greatness while turning a blind eye to our inability to pay our own bills, recently brought to light by the beggar’s bowl we are passing around after the Kagera earthquake, Tanzania is without a shadow of doubt a country of immense potential.