In search of fearlessness

By Terry Ramadhani

I know what it means to be fearful. I have had moments in my career when I have felt paralysed by fear. I have been afraid of taking steps that I knew were right and needed to be taken because I have second-guessed myself, wondering if the path of action I had determined needed to be taken was the right one? What the repercussions would be? What my superiors or subordinates would think of the decision I had made?

What would they think of the opinion that I voiced? How would they perceive my actions? Would they know in their hearts and minds that positive reasoning drove the decision I took? I suspect that I couldn’t possibly be the only one that has had this personal struggle.

The truth is though I may not have looked like I was unsure of myself, because of questions that would auto play in my mind over and over again, I was. Motivated by a conversation I shared with a friend that I deeply respect professionally I started out on a journey of discovering how to beat my fears.

I looked inwards to discover what areas I felt were gaps that were perhaps driving the uncertainties.

Strangely, I found, there were no high tech major competencies that I needed to master; my biggest challenge was how to feel braver.

So I set out on a path of self-empowerment through the pursuit of knowledge. I decided that I would read up on areas of interest that gave insights on how fear worked on the mind. I understood that innately we are wired to have two responses. Flight or fight. I had to figure out how to best control these two responses whenever they came. I had to figure out what made me feel like fleeing and what made me feel like fighting and I would then tailor my responses accordingly.

Along this path of self-discovery I came across various tips that have been very useful;

1. The understanding that the worst that could happen is that I failed. Well, what is so bad with failing? Is it the end of opportunities or indeed, is it a showstopper? It may well feel like….but……

2. I learnt to stretch my risk appetite. See, if I was not prepared to do something I had never done before, I couldn’t ever expect to reach a level I had never been to. Taking a chance was a path I decided to pursue aggressively. After all, Theodore Roosevelt said, “in any moment of decision the best thing one can do is the right thing, the next best thing, is the wrong thing, and the worst thing one can do is nothing at all.”

3. Developing a morbid sense of curiosity – curious about everything around me. Learning in whichever field is very stimulating. It calls for a lot of reading time, reading newspapers, books, sites, articles and journals, all materials that provide a platform for learning.

Fortunately for me reading is my lifelong love, but even if you do not love reading, it is an art that can be developed and in time one may find immense joy in it.

4. A focus on continuously strengthening my core competencies. This meant endeavouring to soak in new lessons everyday. Researching on new ideas and concepts to keep relevant and applying then in my work as appropriate.

5. I resolved to trust my gut and instincts more. The nature of man is that innately we have a way of understanding things at a primal level. It may be minimally developed as we may not be exercising the skill much but the more we rely on our instincts the better we get at it

6. Taking action – I decided to act, I resolved that if I needed to speak out my truth in a particular scenario, that I would endeavour to do so. Yes this means that sometimes you get backlash and it can be serious backlash in some cases, but knowing that I am the better for being able to stem my fear helps me deal with the back lash in a productive way.

This is a snippet of my claiming fearlessness journey; I share it in the hope that it may connect with someone out there, and it may ignite you to travel your own journey.

I can assure you that once you start, you realize that, you win more than you lose and that is the story of life.

After all the universe favours the brave!