In the name of right to self-expression, privacy

By Ally Saleh

I defend the right to enjoy life without being interfered after one earns his or her salary and as well as her of his leave. The state has nothing to do with one’s right to this: today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.

The citizenry are also protected by the constitution from their privacy being interfered and without due course be exposed to the public.

That a high court judge can only spend a holiday in the country raises a lot of questions that are difficult to answer. The net can be cast wide to involve permanent secretaries, directors and managers in state corporations. All will be under scrutiny.

Suppose this thinking is further extended to ministers and members of Parliament. I shudder to think so. We may want to fight against corruption and we may want to support the fight, but is this the right way?

If the state enters a stage where it questions how one high court judge wishes to spend a holiday, unless this country has become communist, it will be unfair and very unfortunate.

The state tends to insinuate that those who can afford a good holiday abroad are living out of their means hence suspecting that they are corrupt. This is going too far I believe and does not augur well with the reputation of anyone in the civil service, let alone the judges.

It is also assuming that one’s source of costs for foreign trips is only through the salary of the judge. This dangerously borders on the thinking that Big Brother is even watching bank accounts and hence fully understands that they cannot afford foreign holidays be they in South Africa, Dubai or London. This is going too far.

By revealing in public that the state follows and investigates who goes where and where he or she stays is very shocking, though some would be very happy to hear that because they do not know its implication.

It is also drawing a line that a typical Tanzanian has nothing to do with spending holiday abroad but rather visiting his ancestral village to greet parents or relatives still.

If we allow this trend of thinking it will mean that spending holidays in five-star hotels at national parks or in Zanzibar will give the state the right to think that one can also be spending holiday beyond his or her means, hence paid for by someone else. It can also be interpreted as earning income corruptly.

Very few will stand against this stance because now Tanzanians are made to believe that being poor is being nationalistic and not otherwise. That living like a “devil” is the right way than living like an angel.

Tanzanians are made to believe that being poor is a blessing contrary to being rich. This is unnecessarily brings hatred within classes and can be a source of confrontations in our society. It is not at all healthy for the country.

It is believed that the court is the fountain of justice and that those who enter there should have clean hands and even cleaner should be those who dispense justice, and this should be the belief of those citizens who go to seek justice.

The state has a lot of things to do to improve the living standards of the citizenry.

It should concentrate on that.