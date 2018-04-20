Invest in drugs production

Reports that East African Community (EAC) countries spend $5.3 billion to import 70 per cent of their commonly used medicines are disheartening. The region imports the medicines obviously due to low production capacity. Why regional governments have failed to mobilise investors to capture the regional market of 180 million people is difficult to understand.

We salute the efforts initiated by President John Magufuli to attract investments in that area. Line ministers have already held meetings with potential investors, and we understand that further consultations are ongoing.

Other governments in the region should follow suit. Some level of coordination across the region is necessary to facilitate diversification in the pharmaceuticals industry.