Invest in drugs production

Why regional governments have failed to mobilise investors to capture the regional market of 180 million people is difficult to understand.

Reports that East African Community (EAC) countries spend $5.3 billion to import 70 per cent of their commonly used medicines are disheartening. The region imports the medicines obviously due to low production capacity. Why regional governments have failed to mobilise investors to capture the regional market of 180 million people is difficult to understand.

We salute the efforts initiated by President John Magufuli to attract investments in that area. Line ministers have already held meetings with potential investors, and we understand that further consultations are ongoing.

Other governments in the region should follow suit. Some level of coordination across the region is necessary to facilitate diversification in the pharmaceuticals industry.

This will avoid over-investment in the same types of medicines, leaving out more important ones. But creating a conducive business and investment environment is also crucial. No investor will put their money in an unpredictable environment full of red tape and inadequate industrial and transport infrastructure, things that East Africa is infamous for.

