By Sabine Barbara

A teaching colleague is promoting a charity which provides books to disadvantaged schools. She displays such passion that I felt compelled to visit the organisation’s website. They ask schools to donate their old books to children in Africa. Their old books… for Africa. Although they may mean well, I was disappointed. I wonder if outdated books, rejected as obsolete in developed nations, could possibly be adequate for children in developing countries.

Sadly, charities routinely treat discarded items as “good enough for Africa”, but how can filling the minds of rural Zimbabwean children with obsolete knowledge be constructive? Sharing should close the educational gap, not preserve disparities.

Shipping costs from Europe or Australia to Africa are astronomical. Thus selling donated books and sending money instead would be more efficient and allow African schools to purchase locally the kind of resources they actually need, instead of wasting funds on transport costs. This would ensure that textbooks suit their curriculum, and local authors, editors, publishers, printers and traders would be supported. This could create long-term opportunities instead of giving handouts. Unfortunately, many donated books are so out-of-date that they would not fetch a decent price.

Second hand goods can be a blessing – or sometimes the only affordable option. My parents bought used items out of economic necessity. We wore clothes cousins had grown out of, and a second or third-born child rarely received new garments. I still purchase second hand goods, motivated by the realisation that overconsumption, greed and waste destroy societies and our planet. However, my dignity is preserved by having a choice: I am free to assess the usefulness and quality of used goods, to reject sub-standard, dangerous, toxic or insultingly worn items - even to express my disgust!

Is Western children’s literature suitable for rural African youngsters? Should girls in Tanzania think that smart female heroines are likely to be light-skinned? In Western picture books, children hug pet dogs. Should little Tanzanians be encouraged to embrace the neighbour’s ferocious guard dog? Books depicting Western life-styles may carry subliminal messages about what African children should aspire to. Even if unintended, this could constitute a subtle kind of cultural imperialism.

How suitable are donated schoolbooks? Do Australian books cover the history of Tanganyika or the constitutional democracy of Tanzania? How about the rainfall in Iringa, how to increase Cashew production around Mtwara - or the operations of the EAC? Schools need textbooks suitable for their cultural and geographical context.

Despite good intentions, charities like the one mentioned above often overlook polite hints in thank-you letters they proudly publish on their websites. Although graciously acknowledging the books received, Zimbabwean and South African teachers hint that they need other resources more urgently.

Who benefits most from “second hand” donations? Could it be donors, feeling good about “giving”, without the need to sacrifice? Recipients may feel obliged to be thankful, even for useless donations. Schools often tactfully accept discarded items of the developed world, too polite to criticize or reject anything offered in good spirit.

The practice of shipping surplus goods and second hand items to developing countries needs to be examined more closely. It is important to not confuse disposal of unwanted objects with support. Zimbabwe, Tanzania or other African nations should not become dumping grounds for goods rejected as outdated, dangerous or sub-standard elsewhere. Reuse does not necessarily aid development, and deeds which make donors feel virtuous need to be distinguished from actions which effect meaningful and lasting change.

Thoughtless donations can have the potential to destroy a recipient country’s local industry. The aim of development aid should be temporary assistance while building a fairer system and creating opportunities for self-reliance, not cementing the principle of some nations being “donors” and others remaining “recipients” indefinitely.