FLY ON THE WALL: Is TZ poised to be Mecca of content creation?

By Kasera Nick Oyoo midastea@gmail.com

The answer to this question may be found during the forth coming event, Broadcast, Film & Music Africa 2O17.

The BFMA 2O17 comes to Tanzania for the first time in its 9 years of existence in which it has been held in Johannesburg in South Africa and Nairobi, Kenya.

The theme for this year’s event is: “The digital edge: Explore, encounter, exchange” and will be held at the the Mwalimu Nyerere Convention Centre on October 19-20, 2017.

It is imperative to understand why the coming of this event at this time, is of importance to Tanzania and its creative industries seeing as the event shall:

• Give participants an opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders to create a network of creative & innovative professionals;

• Provide a platform that addresses the cultural gap that exists in local and international related markets in the broadcast, film and music industry;

• Reinforce Africa as a destination for creative and innovative professionals through exposure, education and empowerment.

Clearly four factors worked in favour of Tanzania as we bid for this event as private sector actors.

First that Tanzania was the first African country to conclude digital migration a feat that ensured International Telecommunications Union awarded the country for this feat. Secondly that , so far the government of Tanzania seems favourably keen to be the host government of this event .

Thirdly, last year’s and perennial hosts Kenya are holding elections in August and going by history, no one knows whether the outcome will result in destabilisation like the 2007 did and last but not least that, second only to Nigeria, Tanzania has a nascent but budding creative sector that promises to create jobs for hundreds of thousands in the not too distant future.

In bringing this event to Tanzania, an opportunity is being created to thousands of Tanzania’s budding creatives who would otherwise not have the opportunity to travel, participate and be part of all this exhilarating experience of mingling with the best from the rest of the world. Besides it will create vibes considering last year’s event over 1,500 people attended in each of the previous BFMA events.

The event will bring together thought leaders of Africa’s booming creative arts and digital media industries including: innovators and professionals from TV, radio, film, music, mobile tech, telkom, advertising, animation and gaming, regulators, academics, policy makers, content providers, script writers among other industry professionals.

While an industrial Tanzania continues to be the motto of President John Magufuli-led government, there is no conflict between industries of the manufacturing kind and creative industries. If anything they are quite complimentary of each other.

In a recent report on the Culture Industries in East Africa by Hivos East Africa, it was noted that the creative sector goes way beyond just art. It includes the mass production of videos, films and music and the distribution network thereof.

With the advances in technology, it is imperative that at events such as this, the more experienced actors meet and exchange ideas with our local players.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the creative economy leverages creativity, technology, culture and innovation in fostering inclusive and sustained economic growth and development.

Creative economy sectors include arts and craft, books, films, paintings, festivals, songs, designs, digital animation and video games.

They generate income through trade (exports) and intellectual property rights, and create new jobs in higher occupational skills, particularly for small and medium sized enterprises.

With advancement in technology especially the digital revolution, education and innovation, creative and knowledge-based industries have emerged as among the dynamic sectors of the global economy.

Unctad says Tanzania’s creative industries exports increased significantly from $2.5 million (Sh5.5 billion) in 2003 to $69.9 million (Sh150 billion) in 2012. Art craft and audiovisuals were the best performing exports sectors in 2012. Film productions— Bongo Movies—became increasingly popular in the last decade. Similarly, Bongo Flava, a blend of local music of the young generation, is attracting larger consumer interest for local artistes.

Tanzanians Godfrey Mungereza, the executive director of Baraza la Sanaa (Basata), Prof Herman Mwansoko and Rehema Hechege of Nafasi Arts Centre contributed to the preparation of this incisive report.