Is gold the only thing that matters?

By Sabine Barbara

Australia is again hosting the Commonwealth Games, this time on the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland, a beach holiday destination for overseas tourists and Australians from colder states. Athletes and team officials from 71 countries and territories have gathered to “Share the Dream”, as the official motto goes. Naturally, with approximately 6,600 competitors, a medal will remain just a dream for the vast majority.

Thousands of international students on the Gold Coast proudly welcomed athletes from their home countries to their new multi-cultural beachside home with its relaxed vibe. To them, the Games are about celebrating the diversity of cultural heritage.

Tanzanians in Australia of course take a special interest in the men’s 1,500 metres race. After all, one of the oldest Commonwealth Games records, set in New Zealand in 1974, belongs to Tanzania Olympic Committee secretary general Filbert Bayi. No longer the world record, the 3:32.16 minutes nevertheless remain the Commonwealth record.

Although Tanzania’s athletes can be trusted to try their hardest while their nation rallies behind them, hopefully, officials and citizens will bear in mind that in the world of sports, like in politics and economics, there is no level playing field. Few athletes from small territories or less prosperous nations enjoy the world-class sports facilities which English, Australian or Canadian athletes take for granted. African athletes rarely earn the privilege to train at elite swim clubs in Dubai or to attract sponsors with deep pockets until they reach the very top.

Being a great ambassador for one’s country does not require gold medals. Tanzanians should be proud of all athletes who qualified despite unevenly distributed advantages. Tanzanian athletes’ best effort in Australia inspires youngsters to participate in sports, to develop perseverance and to test their limits. Young Tanzanians’ true sportsmanship among a diverse group of international athletes is worth celebrating.

If not with medals, competitors return with worldly wisdom gained through the cultural exchange among athletes from all over the world, many of whom also had to be more flexible, more dedicated and more resilient than those born in wealthy nations. Far from fulfilling the Commonwealth Games oath, in the real world, “fairness and opportunity for all” remain elusive; we are yet to discover and honour our shared humanity.

Critics of the opening ceremony noted that while inside the Gold Coast’s Carrara stadium an awkward recognition of Indigenous traditions was integrated into the celebration of Australia’s beach and sporting culture, police stopped Indigenous activists trying to gain “unauthorised entry” into the venue. They were charged with public nuisance. And indeed, the quest for justice of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is rarely more than a “nuisance” to the white majority, as Indigenous people represent less than three per cent of the population.

Earlier, when Aboriginal protesters targeted the Queen’s baton relay, officials simply changed the route to avoid disruption of the international spectacle by an inconvenient truth, so the group protesting for Indigenous rights got little international media coverage.

Many descendants of the continent’s first people see the Commonwealth Games as a reminder of imperialism and wish to draw attention to Indigenous suffering as a result of British settlement of the former “black” continent. One of their banners reads that “colonisation is not a game”, and nobody can deny that discrimination against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people remains an issue.

Indigenous Australians continue to be short-changed where land rights and mining interests clash. Elders say Aboriginal people are still forced of their traditional lands and that Indigenous culture is not as cherished and the population is not as united as the official opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games would have spectators around the world believe.

For Australia’s marginalised original inhabitants the struggle for justice and true “equality” (a principle of the Commonwealth Games Federation) continues.