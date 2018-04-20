LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA: Is our smartphone use healthy?

Initially, we fell in love with them. Now we hold them responsible for our insomnia, privacy invasions, relationship breakups and mental health problems.

Once considered brilliant inventions, smartphones are now blamed for us becoming physically lazy, distracted and less communicative.

Social media empires are said to be manipulating smartphone users. Experts warn about “addictive” smartphone applications.

But are we mere victims if we become so attached to our phones that they have a negative impact on our lives?

We know that smoking, alcohol and gambling are addictive, yet we choose to bet, smoke and drink. Personally, I am a little obsessed with cheese. Should I sue the cheese factory if my “addiction” ends up giving me high cholesterol levels or heart disease?

No matter what substance or activity we crave, an addiction is not a virus which spreads to unsuspecting persons. Addictions are not unavoidable. Every addiction starts with a conscious choice, followed by a series of further choices. But labelling smartphone apps “addictive” allows us to play the victim, to avoid responsibility for poor choices made against our better judgement, to evade the inconvenience of changing our habits.

Is it fair to demonise app developers who operate in a profit-oriented industry? Why are we surprised if companies exploit advertising opportunities by collecting data to manipulate consumer behaviour? After decades of television advertisements, billboards and “free” samples, are we honestly shocked that “free” apps come at a price, that free services offered by commercial outfits have a catch? Marketers exploited our psychological vulnerabilities long before we lived half our lives “online”.

It is sensible to call for regulation to minimise the negative impact of unethical companies’ practices. But are we realistic about government agencies’ ability to keep up with cyber criminals and data mining firms? Ethical standards for app designers and social media platforms are desirable, but we overestimate the enforceability of such guidelines. There is no way around protecting ourselves by being mindful of what we do online and how we contribute to undesirable outcomes.

Evolution gave us brains capable of rational, independent thought. Unlike sheep, we need not follow the herd. In real life, would we heed a complete stranger’s advice? Why then do we follow random links or accept Facebook suggestions about whom we should befriend? We can choose to ignore newsfeed stories, block contacts, reject suggested videos and are free to question suspect news. Who can stop us if we choose to limit our smartphone use or even go offline for a few hours?

We set an example for youngsters by putting down our phones down before we resemble addicts. Teenagers crave social approval and fear missing out on news in their social circles, so let us show them how to balance online sharing with real connections to the people around them – by being fully present when with our families.

Smartphones do not make people scroll through Facebook posts instead of listening to their partners. Bad manners do. Similarly, a lack of consideration for others makes people speak loudly on their phones on buses, in queues or restaurants. When a texting driver collides with a tree, the calamity is caused by a foolish choice, not by an “addictive” app.

If parents habitually keep their pre-schoolers quiet by giving them their phone to watch cartoons, they can hardly blame app developers when a few years later, their children have hysterical fits when their iPads are taken from them to allow them to concentrate on their homework or sleep soundly at night.