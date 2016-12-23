Is quality journalism dead and buried?

A friend sent me a draft article entitled “R.I.P. Quality Journalism” for a Canadian magazine, asking whether it was indeed too negative, as his wife had suggested. ‘Who am I to judge?’ I thought, but felt honoured to be considered worthy of giving a gentleman whose writing I admire my view on the topic. This man, now in his late 70s, is an “old style” journalist, a term I choose with the utmost respect.

Originally just writing out of passion, feeding his family with backbreaking labour, he studied journalism later in life, eventually obtaining three degrees on three continents. He is still studying, telling me that there is room for improvement, as neither French nor English is his mother tongue.

His conscientious editing until every word fits may seem obsessive, but was probably vital in building a career which surpassed the expectations of people who witnessed him struggle to finish High School. I leave it up to the master to write his memoir but will share details of our discussion.

Anyone and everyone can get published in our world of online platforms. We both believe that it is essentially democratic when people outside the “literary elite” have a voice. Credit is also due to talented writers, not always trained journalists, who present responsible pieces, contributing to social justice, our general body of knowledge or cross-cultural understanding.

However, my friend believes journalists are increasingly replaced by bloggers and self-appointed amateur reporters who mix shallow views with fake and genuine news on social media, “drowning out” the facts hidden amongst opinions masquerading as truth. He doubts society still values thoughtful writing. Intoxicated by the promise of fame, “investigative journalists” who hastily and carelessly consult search engines and social networks damage the reputation of journalism, he thinks. Ignoring media ethics, they use the “poison pen”, launching unfounded accusations without verification of sources, not assessing the potential damage to others and themselves.

He worries that readers’ ability to question sources is not keeping up with new fast-paced media environments. He calls them victims of misinformation, often deliberately misled by hidden agendas. They know that not everything published is of value or true, but seem prone to accepting words in print as at least partially true. We have indeed seen examples of ridiculous fake news in the social media: the claim that Pope Francis endorsed Donald Trump for instance. But who believed this?

Is newspaper readers’ thirst for breaking news around the clock impeding thorough verification of information? It is certainly challenging for editors to uphold quality control, especially of what appears online, literally at the “click of a button”.

Consequently, credibility outweighs speed of information for citizens who want to better society. They prefer reputable publications which serve the interest of the public and the truth, appreciating ethical journalists whose critical appraisal avoids cheap populism and the hastily formed opinions countless bloggers post for the masses. The journalists most respected, esteemed for their knowledge of current affairs, fairness and sense of responsibility, are those who check the reliability of their sources.

The undifferentiated online flood of real and fake news leaves audiences frustrated. As many tire of sensationalistic reports which focus only on the conflicting fringes of debates, we celebrate journalists who know that writing for change, even radical change, is not the same as using radical words.

Self-appointed aggressive online journalists who ignore the bigger picture to serve their egos or please specific corrupt interest groups are no threat to ethical journalists who make vital contributions to democracy, choosing words wisely to present fair and informed assessments of complex situations.

As an educator, I have faith in our youth’s media literacy. Growing up surrounded by fake news, youngsters do question the latest Facebook news, and educational institutions now actively teach how to spot hidden agendas disguised as news. Am I too optimistic?