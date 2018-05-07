Is society becoming slave to social media?

By SAM WAMBUGU

When it comes to communication and connection, digital technology is invincible. But new studies show that the allure of social media is so strong that we are naively becoming its slaves. Has social media taken our brains captive?

Geoffrey Fowler, in his article on Wall Street Journal put it plainly. He said: “Take back your brain from social media. Mindlessly checking Facebook makes you an awful lot like a lab rat habitually pressing a lever hoping for a pellet… but you are not a rat.”

Affection and real human connection for families and friends is being sacrificed at the altar of digital technology delivered dutifully by appealing apps. This trend is so obvious that even the children are taking note— and are not amused.

Although there are no published local studies to demonstrate how deep we have drifted, studies conducted elsewhere tell of a worrying trend. A study conducted in the United States among 6,000 children indicated that more than half of the children felt their parents checked their phones way too often.

More than a third of children in this survey reported that their parents’ worst habit was getting distracted by their phones in the midst of a conversation. A similar proportion said that this behaviour made the children feel unimportant.

Another study in Brazil reported that about nine in 10 children thought that their parents used their phones too often. In fact, nearly two-thirds of these children wished they could confiscate their parents’ cellphones.

Perhaps it is about time the government or local universities commissioned similar studies to assess how much the digital technology is sucking away the juice of relationships, and how this trend could affect the society in future. Sending a loving text to a spouse or a child during the day can boost the relationship, with the biggest benefit going to the sender of that message. Over reliance on text or voice messages as the principle method of communication, however, has its own limitations.

According to Arlene Pellicane, in her book, Calm, Cool and Connected, gadgets cannot replace face-time. A phone can’t hug, hold or lock eyes with a loved one, nor can it kiss. These physical acts of affection, the author says, “produce the important bonding hormone oxytocin. Spending time holding your phone close can’t produce oxytocin; only a real human contact can do that.”

Excessive use of digital devices during sessions when the family usually come together, especially during meal times, has a negative effect of children. There is not a shortage of evidence that show that mealtime conversation boosts the vocabulary of young children even more than being read aloud to. That teens who eat regularly with their families get better grades, are emotionally healthier, and are less likely to be involved in risky behaviours like drugs and alcohol.

Social media is a big thief of one’s time if not used with a purpose. The best way to get the most out of social media without sacrificing time for a loved one is by allotting a certain amount of time for it. In other words, drawing a line beyond which you can’t spend more time online. Determine the amount of time in a day you need for social media and stick to it.

Eliminate the use of social media during mealtimes. Nothing can replace real human interaction. In addition, eliminate the habit of looking at social media last thing before going to bed and first thing in the morning.