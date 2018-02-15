By Prof Zulfiqarali Premji

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) is the oldest and biggest public university in Tanzania. It was established in 1970; before that it was an affiliate college of the University of London.

Majority of the current leaders in government and private sector are a product of UDSM, and I am also proud of being the alumni. The university has and is still contributing invaluably, especially to the human resource needs of the country.

And President John Magufuli has appointed many members of the university’s various faculties to key government positions. This shows the trust that the President has in UDSM. I also understand that a recent survey has placed UDSM at the 57th position in Africa. However, I still have a question about the authenticity of its premium status.

Recently, a parliamentary committee questioned the Mlimani City contract that the university signed some 13 years ago. This issue was also discussed in Parliament. Unfortunately, the contract is not available in the public domain, thus I have not read it, but from the PAC reports it seems there are major anomalies with the contract.

It appears the university is not benefitting as it should from this commercial contract, and there is a cloud of suspicion that this skewed contract was signed corruptly. The discussion is about revisiting the contract so as to change the contract and ensure that the university benefits as it should.

Smells of corruption

How can I trust such a supposedly premium institution when it smells of corruption? The discussion is about the contract and not about the then university leadership that signed the contract.

If the same saga was to happen in a western country, by now the contract would be in the public domain and those who signed it would be undergoing questioning by a panel in a live broadcast. Where is the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in all this?

In a few days, the Mlimani City contract issue will most likely fade away from our memories as “more interesting” news come forth, and the public institution of higher learning will remain the underdog in this commercial initiative.

So many concerns

There are so many other concerns that are not made public, especially with the increasing intake of students. Is there no “an A for a lay”? That’s when an instructor offers a good grade or recommendation or other reward in return for sexual favours from students. In other instances, when punishment is threatened, it often goes by the alliterative “F” or “fail.”

But whatever you call it, explicit or implicit sexual manipulation of students by members of staff is becoming an increasingly visible and vexing issue on campuses across the country, one filled with complexity and paradox, at least once you get past the jokes about faculty fringe benefits and the student who complained of ending up only getting a “D” from the lover anyway.

Surprisingly, the public knows more or is concerned more about academic cheating on the Hill than the university administration. Turning to fake papers, copying the work of others or outright plagiarism, ghostwriting and cheating the multi-choice questions (MCQs) has sadly grown and is inescapably woven into the education sector.

Not surprisingly, statistics abound regarding the what’s, how’s and why’s behind academic dishonesty, but the university administration behaves like an ostrich.

In this, it’s not only UDSM, it’s more or less the same situation at other institutions of higher learning across the country. The very institutions we trust to give us future leaders and human resource needed to move the wheel of development!

It is very easy to deny all this and continue but it does have an impact on our society.

I am cognizant of the challenges that institutions of higher learning are facing. The biggest challenge is enrollment. With population growth enrollment has grown faster than financing capabilities, reaching a critical stage where the lack of resources has led to a severe decline in the quality of instruction and in the capacity to reorient focus on research and innovation.

At the expense of quality

The result has been a trade-off that often occurs at the expense of quality and particularly at the expense of expenditure on wages. Universities are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain a teaching staff, lecture halls are overcrowded and buildings are falling into disrepair, teaching equipment is not replenished, investment in research and in training for new teachers is insufficient, and many teachers must supplement their incomes by providing services to the private sector.

All said, I would like to believe UDSM is still the premium university because it has very honest and highly learned alumni that I know of.