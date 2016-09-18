Is the president weakening the country’s diplomatic clout?

By Erick Mwakibete

It is funny (or strange depending on one’s perspective) how things turn out sometimes. For the last decade, we had a leader who constantly travelled, earning the moniker of a “globe-trotting president” from his critics, and in the words of his Foreign Affairs minister, “we were travelling like the country was on fire”.

During his time in office it was difficult to keep up with his many foreign trips. It reached a point him travelling abroad rarely made headlines at home.

Today, the country is in the hands of a man who has set a record of being tied down with domestic affairs, and shunning foreign trips. Any plans to travel abroad and it is headline news. To his detractors, for him not venturing beyond our borders is “weakening” the country’s diplomatic clout in the region and in the world as well. It reminded me of a cartoonist impression of the current situation where he depicted a resisting president being pushed to board a plane for a foreign trip.

Minus the odd few characters like Eritrea’s Isaias Afwerki and Botswana’s Ian Sereste Khama, it is the norm for African leaders to prioritise foreign trips, at times for strange reasons, in the era of economic diplomacy where the justification is mainly framed within economic gains like more foreign investments, trade deals, changing a country’s perception abroad after years of being in the cold like Sani Abacha’s Nigeria.

Even to some of the powerful countries like China, some of its past leaders made very few foreign visits like Xi Jinping’s immediate predecessor, Hu Jintao.

There are non-economic benefits too, like repairing strained relations like President Magufuli’s visit to Rwanda, or the visits to each other’s farms by Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame helped ease the tensions between the two countries and their involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as well as re-assuring old ties and forging new ones. There are functions only a president’s attendance can signify the seriousness with which a particular country holds the issue in question.

Those who claim President Magufuli is “weakening” the country diplomatic clout frame their argument with wrong reasons. As a saying goes in political science, all politics is local, which is why it is no surprise that despite Winston Churchill’s diplomatic standing in the world after leading the British people in defeating the murderous forces of Nazi German under Adolf Hitler, he was voted out of office in less than three months since his celebrated military victory.

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s independence leader and one of the leading figures of liberation efforts in Southern Africa, was soundly defeated by a prominent union leader.

Past presidents travelled abroad and engaged the outside world for different purposes mainly in line with circumstances of their time in office, and the country’s foreign policy mirrored those in office.

Mwalimu’s time was characterised with liberation efforts and pan-Africanism movements. He was both the intellectual and political voice of his era from the South. The amiable Ali Hassan Mwinyi was in office at a time the world’s post-Second world war order had come crumbling down and as the country struggled to open up to a changing world.

Benjamin Mkapa came to office with a task of finding a continental solution to Tanzania’s huge debts, as well as continued efforts of liberalising the country’s economy to attract more foreign investors.

Jakaya Kikwete continued more in line with where Mkapa left off, with minor exceptions on his decisions to send our military in the Comoros, and as part of the Force Intervention Brigade in the complex wars in the DRC.

For the past two decades, despite high flying diplomatic profiles of our two previous presidents, the perception on the domestic front was negative with views deeply divided on what exactly the country achieved and the legacy of liberalizing the economy remains bitterly contested.

The emphasis should not be placed on the president travelling abroad but on what exactly will be achieved on such foreign trips. President Magufuli was not elected to turn into a political hermit, but it will be misleading to argue that he should travel abroad to “strengthen” our diplomatic clout while the domestic front is on fire.

It is meaningless to travel to Addis Ababa for African Union meetings only for the continent’s leaders to come up with infuriating resolutions followed by photo ops after a lot of money is spent on them to make such trips.