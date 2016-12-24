By Karl Lyimo;israellyimo@yahoo.com

Tomorrow is Christmas Day, celebrated in Christendom to commemorate the ‘Birth’ of Jesus The Christ roughly two thousand years ago, Christian Era (CE).

In Tanzania, Christmastide features highly on the wa-Chagga Calendar, an elite tribal community on the slopes of the world-famous Mount Kilimanjaro.

Come Christmas – and thousands of wa-Chagga living/working outside Kilimanjaro make a beeline for their home villages next to/under the Roof of Africa to celebrate with their kinsfolk ‘back home!’

That’s when ki-Chagga (lingo) ‘rules the communications roost’ (so to speak)…

The other day, I met with close relatives who’d come to our humble family residence in Dar’s Kinondoni area to bid me and my dearest farewell as they prepared to head for Kilimanjaro – an annual ritual!

In the course of yack-yackety-yacketying, the word ‘Shashion’ came up. One among us from a younger generation asked what ‘Shashion’ meant… I obliged, taking the opportunity to recount the history of Moshi, the metropolitan ‘capital’ of Kilimanjaro Administrative Region.

In the early days, Moshi was known among the wa-Chagga simply as ‘Shashion.’ So, if you’d gone to Moshi Town, they said ‘nahenda Shashion:’ ki-Chagga for ‘he has gone to town!’ ‘Shashion’ is, of course, a corruption of the word ‘Station’ – as in a ‘railway station!’

Historians tell us the first railway (the way we know it in what’s today Tanzania) was built by Germany in the 1890s. That was when the country was known as ‘Deutsch-OstAfrika’ (German East Africa), having been ‘given to Germany on a silver platter,’ so to say, on the back of the 1884-85 Berlin Conference!

Germany had set up the ‘Eisenbahngesellschaft für Deutsch-Ostafrika (Railway Company for German East-Africa) in 1891 – which started building the ‘Usambara Railway’ from Tanga to the hinterland in 1893.

However, what with one snag leading to another, Germany never completed the Usambara Railway as originally intended – and formed the Ostafrikanische Eisenbahngesellschaft (East African Railway Company) in 1904 to promote a ‘Zentralbahn (Central Line) from Dar-westwards – reaching Kigoma in 1914!

However, the outbreak of the Great War (1914-18) threw a Big Spanner in the works. Working from Kenya, the British built a branch from the Uganda Railway at Voi, across the Tanganyika)/Kenya border, in 1915-16 to aid the (British) Allies in invading the German Colony. Subsequently, the line was extended to Kahe, a station on the Usambara Railway near Moshi.

By September 1916, the Usambara Railway and the Dar-Ujiji Central Line were under Allied control. Tanganyika was mandated to Britain by the League of Nations after the War – and, on April 1, 1919, the new Administrator, Britain, formed Tanganyika Railways & Port Services – and the rest is history…

… Except to mention that the term (Railway) Station – corrupted into ‘Shashion’ – became more fashionable than mere ‘Moshi’…!