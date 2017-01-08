By Peter Muthamia

It’s Njaa-nuary again! The month comes with interesting news to cheer us up after having burnt every coin we had towards the end of 2016, even though there is nothing to cheer about. This story took the biscuit!

The media a last week was awash with the story of a French tourist whose leg was “chewed” by a crocodile at the Kho Yai National Park, in central Thailand, while with her hubby.

I can imagine her squealing as the huge reptile took one big swipe at her with those huge teeth and snapped away a 2 kilo chunk (sorry, I’m being a sadist here)! I suspect that had it been a Tanzanian crocodile in Ruaha River, the story would have been different - she now would be “relaxing” either in crocs underbelly, or in one of Muhimbili Hospital morgue freezers, with half of her torso gone. Too much for one to start 2017 with, though.

Anyway, in this sprawling Uswaz, many of us are contemplating different ways they would like to die of the already biting financial problems do not send them to an early grave – only in different styles. We have been contemplating on the easiest ways to die.

Some Uswahilinites prefer having rat poison or breakfast, lunch or dinner. Others prefer the rope while others imaging taking a dive from the tallest buildings in Bongo. Hussein the Uswaz wag thinks that had he a loaded browning High Power pistol, taking a selfie with it would send him to eternal bliss.

My idea is not far from that the stupid French woman – I would take a selfie with a lion, or an African cobra. If that doesn’t work, I bet there enough crocodiles (real Tanzanian crocodiles) to take a selfie with.

As I said earlier, Tanzanian crocodiles are not accustomed to guys taking selfie with them and I am sure they don’t go for women’s legs – they prefer the neck or the torso.

Why would anyone consider death as an escape? Because it is Njaa-nuary. Every Uswahilinite has their plastic Chinese wallets making rounds on the financial ICU corridors. Mine is admitted therein.