By Kasera Nick Oyoo midastea@gmail.com

On Monday last week in Mwananchi, a stable mate of this newspaper, columnist Nicasisus Agwanda wrote, and I quote, “Wapo wanaoamini kuwa Tanzania tunaishi dunia ya peke yetu, tunapumua pumzi ya kipekee na tunaamua na kufanya mambo ya kipekee.Kwetu sisi pazuri kwa namna ambayo akili zetu zimetutuma kukubaliana na ukweli huo wa uwongo.”

Without translating word for word, Mr Agwanda was calling us out for what we are. From sports through tourism and investment, among others, we are obsessed with being the best in the world.

How else can we explain why and how Marin Hassan Marin gushes so ebulliently about Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, University of Dodoma and the National Assembly in his Safari ya Dodoma TV programme on national broadcaster TBC.

By repeating this mantra that we are the unrivalled best of the best on earth, we have succeeded in only one thing – lying ourselves to a lullaby as others glide by.

This song has rendered us blind to reality and severely limited our ability to be truly the best in the world – that we live in our own make-believe world in which Tanzania has no equal and needs no equal (in God’s eyes).

Mwalimu Nyerere warned Tanzanians many years ago that unless we understood the challenges facing us and stopped lying to ourselves, we would not be able to solve anything. This statement made over 40 years ago still holds true to this day.

If ever we need a classical reminder then presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Joseph Kabila of the DRC and most recently Edgar Lungu of Zambia brought the story home.

If Kagame and Kabila were polite, Lungu, who looks really clueless and as harmless as can be, was more blunt, even brutal when he visited Dar es Salaam Port run by the Tanzania Ports Authority.

Our host speakers dwelt on the history of founding presidents Julius Kambarage Nyerere and Kenneth Kaunda. The reverie went something like we find ourselves in here (where you landlocked Zambia need a port you have no choice but to come to use ours).

When he stood up, Lungu made mincemeat of that statement. He said much as Zambia was in need of ports, the country would not make a decision based on political history, no matter how rosy, adding that Zambia would be guided by what makes business sense. What this meant is that Durban or Beira cannot be ruled out.

For good measure, he added that they would be making their decisions on factors other than politics.

The same message that Kagame and Kabila had conveyed earlier was coming out of Zambia, which historically, should be in Tanzania’s corner after what Tazama and Tazara have done to bring the countries closer together over the years.

If our leaders are honest they will seriously think about these matters.

What makes businesspeople use a port or airport is not exactly location. It is a matter of convenience. It is not exactly sentiment. What our speakers wanted was for Zambian traders to make decisions based on sentiment and this is what Edgar Lungu rejected.

He called it politics – euphemism for our love for the historic and heroic feats of yesteryears and our role in the liberation struggle in southern Africa.

Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage can make the right noises, and that is great, but how many investors need to visit State House to smoke out and expose faceless wapiga dili (deal makers) as Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote did earlier this month?