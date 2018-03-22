By Prof Zulfiqarali Premji

Of late, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has been under the spotlight. While President John Magufuli has been encouraging Tanzanians to pay taxes, he has also sounded a caution to the Ministry of Finance and TRA that the latter must act more professionally, cultivating a more balanced approach in collecting taxes.

In other words, TRA needs to be rational and just, always avoiding being the bully. It must also be more transparent and corruption-free.

I was an employee all my working life – a civil servant for whom paying taxes was never an issue. I had no say on how much tax I had to pay. It was an automatic process of deductions from my monthly salary.

I had nothing to do with TRA directly – until in 2004 when I had a problem involving the importation of a research vehicle. I had to meet with the then TRA Commissioner of Customs to resolve the issue.

That was also how and when I realised what some – mind you, only SOME – TRA officials really were totally irrational bullies, corrupt to the core.

I’m not siding with, or in any way supporting, the business community – if only because, in all honesty, SOME members of the business community don’t always duly pay taxes. This is no breaking news, so to speak.

But, then, the fifth phase government of President John Magufuli is putting the squeeze on tax evaders, some of whom have felt the pinch, and are now paying taxes as a matter of course.

But I still wonder why the taxman is being so unjust in dealing with small business operators – mercilessly hammering them to such an extent that they are forced to close their businesses. Traders in Lindi Region had a meeting with their regional commissioner on this recently.

Some government authorities are inordinately stringent because they want to create fertile ground for corruption.

Taking TRA as an example, tax collections under previous governments had reached the Sh1 trillion mark, but not all the money reached government coffers. Some ended up in unscrupulous tax officials’ pockets.

Now that the bar has been raised by the Magufuli administration, unscrupulous tax officials must go the proverbial extra mile, squeezing as much as possible out of taxpayers. So, even today, not all that TRA collects goes to the government.

Tax education – especially to small traders – has not been TRA’s high point; instead high handedness has been the norm for this powerless section of the population. It’s past high time that TRA changed tactics, and became taxpayer-friendly, less imposing.

Taxes are the price citizens pay for civilisation. More specifically, taxes are the price we pay for developing the Tanzania we need and love; so: why this confrontational “Tom and Jerry” mode of tax collection? It must change.

Tax revenues help to put out fires; keep our streets clean and safe, provide our children with education and families with healthcare; ensure safe food and water supplies; create legal safeguards for businesses and employees; provide recreational parks…

In short, taxes provide us with assorted benefits every hour of the day, every day of the year.

If we ignore, shortchange or postpone funding for social, economic and environmental problems today, the solutions become more expensive later.

Money begets power, which begets more money, and more power. Taxes provide a counterbalance by softening extreme disparities in wealth, power and benefits.

Taxes ensure that Tanzania can build and maintain the necessary infrastructure – education, healthcare, transportation systems, etc. – to attract investment and businesses, and thrive in a fiercely-competitive global economy.

Taxes make the marketplace work, by maintaining a regulated business environment to protect property rights, enforce fair practices and protect consumers and investors.

Taxes enable citizens and businesses to do things together that they could never do on their own. In other words: taxes enable us to be Tanzanians in the way we live, work and play.

Denmark has one of the highest tax rates in the world. The average annual per capita income in Denmark is about $43,000 and as such, the average Dane pays 45 per cent of that in income taxes, which are based on a progressive tax system.

So, if a Dane makes more than $67,000 per year, an additional tax rate of seven per cent is levied over and above that threshold.