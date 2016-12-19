It’s leaders like Jammeh who give Africa a terrible name

By Gitau Warigi

I am not part of those who have been expressing astonishment at Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh’s belated rejection of the presidential election result in his country.

My surprise only came when he initially conceded defeat.

That is what I found to be quite out of character.

Subsequent developments were entirely predictable and in keeping with the man.

There was nothing presidential in the I-answer-to-no-man sneer on his face when announcing his about-turn on national television. That was the crude face of a street bully.

What to expect from such a person is exactly the sinister chronology of events that followed.

Seemingly out of the blue, Jammeh promoted 49 military officers, believed to be those most loyal to him.

Ominously, Gambia’s army chief suddenly reversed a previous declaration of support for President-elect Adama Barrow.

The headquarters of the Electoral Commission in the capital Banjul was surrounded and occupied by mean-looking soldiers.

The UN representative for west Africa, Mohammed Ibn Chambas, announced that the soldiers had confiscated “vital documents” from the Commission’s offices.

Nor was I surprised when a delegation of four west African leaders failed to persuade the Gambian despot to change his mind.

Never mind that it was a heavyweight cast comprising the current chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia, and Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari. Jammeh wouldn’t budge.

Diplomacy is not a tool one would recommend when dealing with such types when they go off the rails.

What Ecowas should be planning for is some resolute military action.

Forget sanctions. They will not hurt Jammeh except the ordinary Gambian.

And, going by his past record, he doesn’t care for the populace.

Jammeh’s bluster cannot hide the fact that The Gambia is a very feeble entity that is the size of a pocket handkerchief.

It is essential if the use of force is contemplated to rope in Senegal, which entirely surrounds the tiny statelet with the exception of a short coastline on the Atlantic Ocean.

Plus Senegal has played hardball before with Gambia when its leadership has misbehaved.

Jammeh cuts the perfect caricature of a tin-pot dictator.

He adorns himself with an array of pompous, meaningless titles.

He is the nearest thing west Africa has to an Idi Amin.

Political opponents routinely disappear, or are found dead in police cells.

Journalists in bad books get murdered. His style of governance is peppered with clownish decrees.

He invented a concoction he claims cures HIV/Aids.

He dresses in garish white robes underneath which it is rumoured he wears a bullet-proof vest.

Which is probably a wise thing, going by the countless enemies he has made since grabbing power in a coup in 1994.

He is also given to ostentatiously display a copy of the Koran and Muslim prayer beads when appearing in public.

Gambia’s opposition, inexperienced as it is, has not been blameless.

It was not very clever for one of its leaders to prematurely announce they would prosecute Jammeh for his many and undeniable crimes.

You only say that once you are safely in office. Otherwise you frighten the quarry and force him to dig in.

Still, Jammeh’s post-election pronouncements and actions have been illegal in every way.

He can’t unilaterally annul the recent election as he has purported to do.

That is the mandate of the Electoral Commission. Likewise he cannot purport to order for a repeat election.

That is the mandate of the country’s Supreme Court.

His defeated party only chose to go to court when they learned that the Ecowas delegation was on the way.

Neither can he cling to power on the grounds that he has lodged a court petition.

Following the Electoral Commission’s declaration that he had lost the election, he is required to step down on the stipulated day as he pursues his court petition out of office.

Unfortunately, the people who can explain to Jammeh the niceties of the rule of law are the ones he normally has least patience with.

He typifies the kind of leaders who have given Africa such a bad name internationally. He should simply go away.