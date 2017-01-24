Briefing journalists in Kampala last week, East African Community Secretary General Liberat Mfumukeko said the regional body is slowly winning back development partners who are impressed by the reforms he has spear-headed since last year.

As a result, EAC secretariat last year signed financial agreements with development partners to the tune of $300 million for institutional strengthening. Much as news about increase in financial support is heartening, we fear it won’t have any impact if systems aren’t in place to ensure sound financial management.

When President John Magufuli took over as chair of the regional bloc last year, he warned the secretariat he would be very keen on how it operates. He went on to criticise it for its lavish spending on meetings and travel, accusing it of ripping off the region’s poor instead of working for them. Lawmakers in the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) have called on the secretariat to stick to rules and guidelines in the award of tenders. The complaints on how EAC manages its finances is an indication that something is wrong somewhere. It needs to put its house in order.

Compliance is most essential and officials found guilty of malpractices must be brought to book, otherwise we will be wasting everyone’s time. For too long now, the audit reports on EAC have been negative with hardly anything to show on the ground.

It is also about time the EAC weaned itself off donor support. Each member state is expected to remit contributions, yet so far, it is only Uganda that has remitted at least 80 per cent of its obligations for the current financial year.