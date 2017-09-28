By Prof Zulfiqarali Premji

Now Tanzania has become the showcase of BRT for the rest of sub-Saharan Africa. Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a high-quality bus-based transit system that delivers fast, comfortable, and cost-effective services at metro-level capacities. It does this through the provision of dedicated lanes, with bus ways and iconic stations typically aligned to the centre of the road, off-board fare collection and fast and frequent operations.

Sometimes in 2009 my friend’s wife (lets call him John) called me and said her husband was not treating her well. This was a shock to me and I was really concerned. The problem was as she told me John was always late and he left home very early in the morning (their house was in Kimara). When I met my friend John he was very sad and apologetic about this but he said he could not help it because it took a minimum of three hours to reach his office and back another three hours, total time of commuting was about six hours.

That was in 2009, but now John takes only 45 minutes to an hour from Kimara to the city centre. His whole life has now changed, he does not drive thus saving a lot of expenses, this now is development in the real sense, BRT has changed the life styles of Dar residents including their social and economic status. Now life is much more easier and commuting is much faster.

Apart from the time factor another good thing about BRT that needs to be mentioned is that it has brought a lot of discipline in urban transport system. The ordinary daladala stops anywhere and everywhere not respecting the laws. Whether there is a bus stop or not, it stops even if it will cause an accident – totally indifferent to everything except how to make money. BRT stops only at designated places for just a few minutes.

Another good thing about BRT is that it has removed the emerging occupation of the nuisance touts (wapiga debe) with their noisy and combative behaviour. Furthermore, and on a comparative scale, BRT buses are much cleaner and airy than daladalas.

I have taken rides both during the peak hours and outside of peak hours. I was unable to get a seat and had to stand all the time. All the time the bus was overcrowded and we were forced to pack inside just like a herd of cattle being transported. It was not at all pleasant and at times I have seen boxes or other containers with fish hence there is a persistent smell of fish. This is indeed very uncomfortable to everyone in the bus. As much as this carrying of fish containers is necessary perhaps there should be a better solution to this. The bus is always overloaded and overcrowded because there are many more commuters than the availability of buses. There are too few buses. Why?

Now whoever is responsible of managing this transport system has proved beyond dough that the market is there. The current business model has proved profitable and functional. I am estimating that per month the turn over is more than two billion shillings. The demand is there but the supply of buses is not there.

Having invested billions in building this infrastructure, there is definitely something grossly wrong with the implementation. Is it safe to overload these buses and why should the traffic police treat BRT differently. If in my private car I carry more people than indicated in the registration card I am stopped and fined. Similar why should BRT buses overload and the traffic police allow this? No one is above the law and if the reason is safety it is applicable in both the situations or more so with BRT