It’s time to tap the huge potential in rural areas

By TheCitizen

Commercial banks are still reluctant to extend their services to rural areas despite huge potential, specifically in areas where farmers earn high incomes from cash crops. Most tobacco producing areas, for example, are not served by banks despite the crop being the top foreign exchange earner among traditional exports. Tobacco farmers rake in billions of shillings annually.

There are about 50 banks operating in the country but most of them are concentrated in urban centres, where they serve only 11 per cent of the population. Because they serve a small segment of the population, banks end up competing for the same customers, which poses a huge risk.

Many banks now have problems attracting enough deposits for their operations and so they have resorted to “promotions” that reward customers who open accounts or deposit their money with them.

Banks and other financial institutions are a catalyst in economic development. The agriculture sector has remained underdeveloped, with farmers condemned to perpetual poverty partly because they can hardly access banking services.

Some of the farmers who earn millions of shillings annually are unable to cultivate the savings culture because the nearest bank branch may be 100 kilometres away. It is time for banks to go rural to tap the huge potential.

For banks to operate profitably in rural areas, however, supporting infrastructure must be in place. We urge the government, therefore, to invest more in upgrading rural roads, telecommunications and social services to attract not only banks but also players in other economic sectors such as agro-processing.

Government-owned banks should also show the way and pioneer in this “go rural” adventure. Institutions such as the Postal Bank should have bank branches in as many areas as possible. These banks could also serve as agents of other banks.

Improve other ports too

Mtwara port is projected to handle more consignments of cashew nut exports from next year, thanks to ongoing expansion. We can envisage the vibrancy of trade in Mtwara and its neighbouring regions.

This is what farmers and traders craved for a long time. Both parties will surely reap big from the port. The government will also collect enough revenue, which will help finance development projects.

Port manager Nelson Mlali told shipping agents and transporters over the weekend that by next year the port’s area will cover 25,000 square metres from the current 12,500.

Mr Mlali affirmed that most of the increased space will handle cashew nut exports. Cashew nut growers and Mtwara residents have a reason to smile because the trickle-down effect of the port will positively change business trends.

The port’s expansion is praiseworthy, but we urge the government to consider improving other ports. The focus may be on the Dar es Salaam and Tanga ports, which currently handle most the country’s cargo, but it is high time upcountry ports received special attention.

Lake Victoria, Lake Tanganyika and Lake Nyasa ports are still wanting despite their economic potential.

These ports are equally important as the coastal ones. They play a significant role in trade between Tanzania and its neighbours.