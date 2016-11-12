JPM, editors conference: What’s at stake

By Eric Kalunga

Last week President John Magufuli met with editors for a wide ranging one on one meeting. The meeting was taking place the same day the Media Services Bill was being tabled for the second reading in Parliament.

For those of us watching from the comfort of our offices or homes there was a lot of expectation. We waited with baited breath for the ultimate showdown between journalists and the commander in chief over the fate of the much contested piece of legislation.

Alas the expected showdown never happened and the conference ended with the president lamenting that he couldn’t go to the Fiesta concert. No fists were shaken, no shouting match ensued and the press conference did not end prematurely in a protest walkout like the Bunge la Katiba.

The Media Services Bill did come up but it wasn’t a journalist who posed the question but a representative of media owners. Some sections of the internet were quick to criticise the editors for not standing up for their rights. Journalists, all lumped together, were dismissed as cowards at worst or incompetents at best.

At least one journalist from JamiiForums was praised for asking a meaningful question. The rest of the questions were dismissed as irrelevant including the one on the involvement of the private sector in the development plans and how we can leverage our natural resources abundance to boost our service industry so that in the future when the finite oil and gas runs out we can still maintain a thriving economy.

Sports men and women experience this kind of from-the-comfort-of-your-sofa criticism almost every time they engage in competition. Speak to our Olympic team. Or you could speak to any winner of the Miss Tanzania pageant. In the US a critic like the ones above is called an ‘arm chair quarterback’ which according to dictionary.com is ‘a person who offers advice or an opinion on something in which they have no expertise or involvement’.

But personally I prefer the Urban Dictionary definition of the term- some d-bag who is certain that he or she can make better decisions than the coaches or players while watching a competitive sport on television. I would modify that to some d-bags who are certain that they can ask better questions than the journalists while watching a press conference.

Journalists are not angels. But we should give respect where respect is due. Unless you are in a profession where your colleague was recently kidnapped, brutally tortured and left for dead because of the work they do or an associate of yours was beaten in front of recording cameras then had a tear gas canister shot into his stomach at zero distance that left him with his intestines splattered for people to gawk at- unless you are in that profession yourself- I think it is best to reserve judgment and instead seek to listen and learn with some degree of humility. Those of us watching from TV sets and mobile phones face significantly lower stakes than those standing in the front lines.

We are advised to choose our battles because life isn’t measured by the number of fights we engage in. Or the number of questions about the Media Services Bill we ask at a press conference. One can of course decide to go on a suicide mission, go down in flames and in the process gain the applause of the public that will soon move on to something else. Alternatively you can evaluate your chances of victory, measure the payoff against the costs and its impact on the big picture. Build a long term relationship or ambush the subject with a question and then never have a chance to ask another question again? While this isn’t pretty it is the reality we live in.

One editor asked what President Magufuli liked to do when he is not focused on ‘hapa kazi tu.’ She caught flak for it. In my opinion, it was a good question that should have brought forth another side of the Head of State that Tanzanians may not know.