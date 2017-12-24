By Ally Saleh

The Jerusalem question has become yet another good test for Tanzania’s foreign policy. As a country, do we have our own, known stance on the various topical international issues?

In recent days, we have seen the core value of our foreign relations questioned; notably when Tanzania abstained from voting in favour of the Rohingya Muslims in Mynamar, who are being persecuted at a genocidal scale.

It was already disheartening that my country decided to abstain from voting; but even more so to learn that we have had no statement from the higher levels of authority or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cause for concern

The Saharawi issue also easily comes to mind. It cropped up a few months ago when Tanzania decided to side with Morocco, so much that it became a cause for concern to those who have been following the conflict.

Morocco’s King Muhammed V was so warmly received in Tanzania amid questions over the promises he brought. Some critics think or rather believe that our stand on the Saharawi issue has been compromised. We all know that they are almost the last people in Africa, who are not exercising self-governance.

Put in black and white, Saharawi is still colonised, and the international community led by the United Nations has done all that is possible to pump the air of freedom into it, but it has been impossible so far, and every one knows where the stumbling block lies.

Stumbling block

And the stumbling block as far as Palestine’s self-determination is concerned, we for sure know, lies in the United States of America, which openly is pro-Jewish. Of course, the Jewish lobby is also very strong and has far reaching roots, not only in the United States, but also all over Western Europe.

While the whole world believes that the solution to the Middle East solution lies in a two-state solution and co-existence, it is only the United States of America that has not been consistent on her stand.

The Jewish State, the biggest recipient of US aid in development and military funding, has always known that it can be truly pampered by the world superpower, a little wonder it gets away with behaving like spoilt brat. In other words, as far as it’s concerned, confronting the Middle East issue with the idea of co-existence is really not an option.

It was, however, strange when the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai, whom we presumed did not get a thorough briefing before he toured the Jewish State, said that since Tanzania had moved the capital city from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, with all diplomatic missions to follow suit, the country could also move her mission office from Tel Aviv to the contested city of Jerusalem to which Tanzania believes belongs to Palestine.

As much as Speaker Ndugai was right, meaning this is taking place in Tanzania, and many other countries would do the same, but was it right for him to issue that statement, and was it the best of time when just around that time President Donald Trump had sanctioned the Tel Aviv to Jerusalem move?

Source of embarrassment

This turned out to be a source of embarrassment, and Foreign Affairs minister Augustine Mahiga was forced to come forward and push back what had been said by Speaker Ndugai.

The long and short of it all is that Tanzania should relook her stance on foreign relations, and change accordingly, in line with the evolving political, economic, military and technological dynamics across the globe.

We do not need any further blushes that taint our values, which have been known and respected since the days of racism, cold war, economic emancipation, South-North negotiations and struggles in Africa, Asia and Latin America and when we openly stood to be counted.