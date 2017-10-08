Just remember ... we all belong at the table

By Terry Ramadhani

How many times have you listened to a response being given by someone else, yet you knew the answer but somehow were unable to muster the courage to speak up and say it? Do you sometimes feel like what you have to contribute is not important or not relevant? Afraid that you will look the fool? Or worse, afraid that if you are right again, they will continue to dislike you?

The negative messaging that we have experienced in our journeys make it particularly difficult for us women to break out of that mold. Growing up as girls we are taught certain expectations and we are judged by that criterion. These cultural criterions certainly do not include traits such as speaking up, being the smartest, giving direction, presenting arguments, negotiating and other such critical skills that are vital for leadership in the workplace.

We are socialized and taught to believe that these are skills that men should embody. Women should embody more of the nurturing traits, should be kind, not loud, nor outspoken, should be soft, “feminine”.

The challenge of these cultural and stereotyping messages is that the conditioning it gives does great disservice to women’s aspirations of leadership in their different fields. For clarity, let me make a distinction here; there are two tracks in leadership. One can be a leader in the sense of leading teams or enterprises, and one can also be a leader in the sense of being an expert in their chosen field. Both of these tracks require a great majority of the skills that we are socialized to appreciate as “un-girlie” by extension undesirable in a woman.

Often times I have felt like I needed more knowledge, more experience to qualify me to answer a particular question, or to take on a new and challenging role, or to contribute in a forum et cetera. Over time, I have learnt that feeling and thinking in this way is inhibiting, but that has not stopped those thoughts and feelings from surfacing every now and then because they are messages that are deeply internalized.

From many conversations and plenty of literature, I know, this is not a struggle that I am enduring alone, this is the journey for most women in our societies trying to make a mark, doing the best they can, to be the best they can be.

Needless to say, there is little we can do to change the cultural messages we got in our upbringing as it is done and dusted, but how can we re-frame our thinking to enable us to overcome this challenge of feeling like a fraud? Here are some tips from my own journey;

1. Purpose to unlearn the conditioning by deciding to commit to a journey of learning

2. Know thyself - relentlessly seek to know more about you. Take time to understand what messages you have internalized and how they aid or limit you as an individual, then come up with new messages and actions that reinforce the new leanings

3. Set some personal and professional goals that challenge the negative messages. Focus all your energy and abilities to meeting them, even better surpassing them

4. Identify some trusted advisers who can give you brutally honest feedback, in essence hold the mirror for you. Make adjustments and take corrective action from the feedback to re-adjust your course

5. Seek to network with incredible people who have succeeded in their chosen journey – they are a wealth of resource in terms of learning practical wisdom tips. Those things that no books tell us

6. Find a number of mentors. These will play a powerful role of listening to your stories and will interject with anecdotal flavours from their own experiences that will enrich and challenge your thinking

7. Pay forward by adopting fellow women in your circles. Share your learning. Offer authentic insight into the challenges and triumphs of your own journey with candour. Nothing is more powerful than nuanced learning from those that have gone before us