EDITORIAL: KUDOS FOR NEW DRIVE TO SAVE GREAT RUAHA BASIN

Increase in human activities along the Great Ruaha River Basin which supports more than one million people in three regions in the Southern Highlands Zone, poses a threat to the ecosystem. For years now, some people in the zone, particularly in Iringa, Njombe and Mbeya regions, knowingly or unknowingly, have been engaging in activities that are harmful to environment.

Deforestation, poor farming methods and water pollution in the catchment areas around Mbarali, Usangu and Kipengere mountains, where the river originates, continue to degrade the ecosystem.

As a result, such areas have been left bare, greatly reducing the amount of water flowing into the Great Ruaha River Basin, which is also the life-blood of Ruaha National Park.

Experts have warned that some parts of the country could become desert in a few decades because of wanton felling of trees, which deprives them of forest cover.

Not only do human activities endanger the environment, they have also led to increased human-wildlife conflicts due to people’s encroachment on animal habitat.

Referred to as Tanzania’s ‘ecological backbone,’ the basin stretches 84,000km, flowing through the wetlands of Usangu Valley and Ruaha National Park, eventually emptying into the Rufiji River.

This means the allure of thousands of animals and birds at the Park, which is home to more than 570 species of birds, will diminish if the ecosystem disintegrates.

It is on this background that we support the decision by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan to launch a task force from four ministries to rescue the basin from environmental degradation.

Though long overdue, the move is important. This stems from the fact that the basin pours its water into Kilombero River Basin and Rufiji, which contribute 20 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).