By Deus Kibamba dkibamba1@gmail.com

I travelled last week to participate in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit in Paris. I travelled to Europe during the season of the year when it is not as hot and humid (it never is) as Dar es Salaam and not yet freezing, which is what happens from late December through January.

Fortunately, France was also calm and peaceful, unlike around this time last year when terrorists killed dozens of people in the multi-racial and culturally diverse city. Having visited France a number of times when I lived in the UK and Holland during my postgraduate studies, I knew my way around Paris and its environs – from Gare du Nord to Lebanese restaurants and comfortable metro trains and buses.

However, this time around I was on gratuity transportation in a campaign to reduce the alarmingly high pollution levels in Europe. It was all free of charge whether I used the subway from Charles de Gaulle Airport to La Chapelle or a metro bus to Salle Pleyel, Hotel Collectionneur, Senat, Assemblee nationale or Palais d’lena, the conference venue. I would hear polite ticket providers say, “C’est gratuity,” meaning “it’s free”. “What a great week!” I kept saying to myself.

At the official opening, President Francois Hollande graced the colourful event that was jointly organised by civil society and the government. Alongside the French Head of State, a whole array of heavyweights attended the debut of the high-level event.

Also in attendance were the presidents of Georgia, Estonia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Honduras as were the prime ministers of Cape Verde, Luxembourg and the Ivory Coast.

Other dignitaries were France’s foreign minister, Germany’s interior minister, Pakistan’s minister of finance, Jamaica’s state minister in the treasury as well as the Comoros’ minister for civil service and modernisation, all under one roof.

As for political and citizenry representation, I was there from Tanzania alongside Twaweza CEO Aidan Eyakuze, who also spoke at a roundtable during the opening evening. Similarly, a special team representing Kigoma Municipal Council was there in a special way. The Kigoma mayor and some council officials flew Tanzania’s flag high when the council was mentioned as a sub-national authority with an exemplary record in OGP implementation.

Kigoma was the only delegation from East Africa that was recognised, leaving powerful teams from Kenya and Uganda out in the cold.

Kigoma saved the face of Tanzania, whose Head of State was invited to the global gathering in Paris. Instead, Tanzania was represented by the newly appointed permanent representative to Unesco and France, Prof Elizabeth Kiondo. I was truly impressed by Prof Kiondo’s presence and active participation in sessions that was in line with President John Magufuli’s assertion that Tanzania’s foreign missions must be more active in representing the country in international events lest they render themselves irrelevant.

As for Kigoma’s recognition, the nation needs to invest more in the municipality’s OGP involvement, including showcasing what it is doing and its achievements so far at as many national, continental and international events in the future as possible.

The water engineer for the municipality told me that there was much the rest of the local government fraternity could learn from the authority in western Tanzania.

Like they did in America and Europe recently, Kigoma should be given the chance and encouragement to showcase its successes at the continental level.

Kigoma has joined a handful of other councils in the UNCDF’s municipal financing reforms and the ICLD-financed International Training Programme (ITP), of which I am a mentor in 2016/17. With committed leadership and political will, it is possible to achieve a lot as Kigoma has shown.

Being part of the foreign and international relations academia myself, I was thoroughly satisfied with last week’s developments in Paris.

It was my last trip outside Tanzania in 2016, and I thank everyone who played a role making this a particularly successful year. Lest we forget, humble Kigoma has done the nation proud in the heart of Europe.