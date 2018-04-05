Kudos for increased power output,but

Tanzania’s efforts to boost electricity generation are highly commended as being pivotal to meaningful and sustainable industrialisation. On Tuesday, President John Magufuli commissioned the gas-fired Kinyerezi-II power plant, which has the capacity to generate 240 megawatts.

The government also assured stakeholders – including investors and Tanzanians at large – that ongoing power projects will more than double the country’s power generation capacity when completed in about three years.

Currently, the installed power generation capacity is around 1,500 megawatts, and the schemes being implemented are projected to increase the total rated capacity to 5,293.3 megawatts.

The Stiegler’s Gorge power project along the Rufiji river within the world-famous Selous Game Reserve is one of the country’s biggest schemes, and is expected to generate 2,100 megawatts.

All these are positive developments for Tanzania, which aspires to become a semi-industrialised, middle income economy by 2025.

The country is already implementing an industrialisation drive on the agenda of President John Magufuli’s government, for which adequate, reliable power is a must.

Electricity demand is increasing rapidly, mainly due to accelerated productive investments and an increasing population.

As we celebrate increased power generation, it is also important to seriously consider the transmission and distribution aspects which are still major challenges that must be surmounted.

The fact of the matter is that electricity problems in Tanzania are in the forms of outages, total blackouts, rationing and erratic supply even at a time when generation should meet the current demand.

Usually, consumers complain about unstable electricity supply, which not only adversely affects social activities, but also businesses and industrial production.

What Tanzania needs next are investments to increase generation and further expand electricity access, as well as addressing transmission and distribution challenges.





Benefits of local Drug industry

There are at least two advantages of revamping Tanzania’s pharmaceutical industry, doing so with a view to improving and increasing its capacity to discover/invent, develop, produce and market medicinal drugs and similar medications.

One advantage is that it would contribute in no small measure to the efforts by the fifth-phase Tanzania government of President John Magufuli to accelerate industrialisation.

It would also to a certain extent ensure sustained availability of domestically produced medicines and thus reduce dependence on imports, which are inordinately expensive and sometimes counterfeit or substandard.

According to a 2016 study by Policy Research for Development (Repoa) titled Reversing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Decline in Tanzania: Policy Options and Constraints, only two pharmaceutical plants are currently operating in Tanzania – doing so rather sluggishly. This means that Tanzania is obliged to import 85 per cent of its yearly medicinal requirements at some Sh800 billion in scarce foreign exchange.

Private sector stakeholders and independent analysts alike attribute this largely to business-unfriendly policies, laws and related regulatory frameworks. So, to spur functional pharmaceutical investments – especially by locals – the government needs to revisit current frameworks and strategically reshape them into business-friendly, virtually risk-free and forward-looking frameworks.



