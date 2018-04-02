LET’S protect children from second-hand smoke

Studies have revealed that children who are exposed to second-hand smoke suffer respiratory infections, severe asthma attacks and pneumonia, among other illnesses. Unfortunately, many people are not aware of the health risks associated with exposure to tobacco smoke.

And it is not only pulmonary problems. Children whose parents smoke around them get more ear infections and have fluid in their ears, according to doctors we interviewed.

Although this second-hand tobacco smoke also affects adults, children are more at risk because their bodies are still growing and they breathe at a faster rate than adults.

Several cases of children affected by second-hand tobacco smoke have been reported, and medics should do their best to educate parents on the best ways of protecting themselves and their children from this environmental and health hazard.

Sadly enough, there are pregnant who smoke, oblivious to the danger they put their unborn children in. Hospitals often receive cases of children born with birth defects because their mothers smoked during pregnancy.

Center for Disease Control (CDC) factsheets have pointed out that children whose parents smoke, or live in an environment where people smoke, fall sick more often and their lungs grow less than children who do not breathe in second-hand smoke. Even a child’s cognitive development is also compromised due to the neurotoxin effect of tobacco smoke.

We need to have more research into the impact of second-hand smoke on children’s health. Prevention and management of tobacco use with a view to minimising children’s exposure to second-hand smoke is crucial.

We should not put children’s lives at risk because of our smoking habits as they are too young to decide what goes on in the environment they live in. Parents should also not allow people to smoke in their homes. They should also choose recreational facilities where smoking is banned.









REVIEW CLEANLINESS DIRECTIVE

Traders in Dar es Salaam have in recent months been complaining about the directive that no business should open before 10am on Saturdays to allow for the cleaning of surroundings.

These traders have a point, and should not be dismissed out of hand. Most of them say they have been losing business on Saturdays since the directive came into force in early 2016.

However, a particularly sinister side of the order is that it is being applied selectively, mostly targeting shop owners. While shop operators are expressly banned from opening their businesses before 10am on Saturday’s, fuel station operators, for example, are exempt.

Daladalas, taxis and bodabodas also operate freely, making the directive seem absurd. In any case, it is rare to see traders cleaning their surroundings before 10am, on Saturdays as most of them have opted to simply remain out of sight until the prescribed opening time.

The huge fines imposed on defiant traders have also created yet another avenue for corruption whereby crooked municipal employees are bribed to look the other way.