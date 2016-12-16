LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA : In praise of those who serve us

By Sabine Barbara sabinebarbara@yahoo.com.au

The Citizen published an interesting article recently – about rats. Traditionally feared as potential carriers of the bubonic plague, leptospirosis and other infectious diseases, the giant pouched African version of the much-maligned rodent actually featured in the good news category.

Trained by Apopo Project staff at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), African rats are great ambassadors for their species, changing rats’ reputation by detecting landmines and diagnosing tuberculosis - even identifying cases medical tests missed. Rodents as lifesavers!

Animal rights campaigners in countries where some citizens lack basic necessities may be seen as having misguided priorities. The Apopo staff’s work, however, prompts reflection about fellow species serving us, receiving no remuneration other than food and shelter. Animals contribute to our economic development, law and order, safety and health through abilities we simply do not possess: an acute sense of smell, strength or unique features like the elephant’s trunk. Whether it be Tanzania’s marketable wildlife, transportation animals or those assisting after natural disasters, we cannot deny they enhance human welfare.

Certified “seeing eye dogs” assist citizens with impaired or no vision. Trained animals increase independence and safe participation in public life for disabled people. Assistance animals monitor patients at risk of medical emergencies like epileptic fits or life-threatening blood sugar changes and assist wheelchair bound persons by opening doors and picking up objects. They alert the deaf to intruders or support psychiatric patients experiencing panic attacks, suicidal thoughts and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Dogs in particular are versatile employees. Different breeds fit a whole range of jobs: guards, explosives detectors, trackers, livestock protectors, rescue workers, crime scene investigators, drug detectives, personal care attendants, social companions and soldiers. Their desire to please and loyalty win our hearts and even bravery medals in disaster recovery efforts. Alert, committed, and equipped with unique skills, animal workers earn their keep and provide services no human could or would with such dedication, often risking their lives.

Any potential spy or terrorist reading this, do not bother employing high-tech drones to position explosives or intrude military facilities in the Netherlands. Dutch police are ahead of you, using an ancient weapon to solve the modern problem of small remote-controlled flying machines becoming easily available. Specifically trained eagles, magnificent birds of prey with superior vision and speed, intercept and effortlessly bring down drones which pose a danger to the public, in restricted air space or too close to sensitive events, financially rewarding the entrepreneurs of the “Guard From Above” company who developed the “drone eagles” concept.

For centuries, animals helped us travel and transport heavy loads. Although increasingly replaced by motorized vehicles, they remain affordable means of transport in poorer regions and areas of difficult terrain. Many Bedouin revere their camels, “ships of the desert” perfectly adapted to sandy conditions, while in Scandinavian countries, Canada and Russia, challenges posed by snow and ice are overcome by reindeers’ unique ability to change their foot pads for ideal traction to suit the seasons.

I visited Egypt’s historical monuments like the Valley of the Queens, courtesy of a valiant donkey negotiating steep rocky paths which my own two legs would not have mastered under the unforgiving North African sun. No wonder donkeys were given special gas masks and used in World War I to carry the injured.

Armed forces use falcons, dogs, cats, monkeys, even dolphins as mine detectors, trackers, messengers, mascots and pest controllers. After the British introduced the “Dickin Medal” for animal soldiers, three WWII messenger pigeons were awarded for helping rescue a stranded aircrew. This year, military dog Lucca, who lost a leg on duty in Afghanistan when she sniffed out an explosive device, received the medal.