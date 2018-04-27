LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA: Are Tanzania’s workplaces safe?

This year, The World Day for Safety and Health at Work falls on a Saturday. Some call it the Workers’ Memorial Day, others prefer the title International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured. No matter which title different countries and different industries may choose, it is a day of mourning.

Tomorrow, April 28, families around the world who have been affected by workplace tragedies will honour loved ones who died at work or from work-related injuries or illnesses.

Most Tanzanians would know at least one person who was killed, disabled, injured or made ill by their daily work. We have all seen the devastating consequences of such events and most of us have attempted to support inconsolable families during times of grief resulting from workplace incidents, wishing we could turn back the clock. We cannot. But we can focus on trying to prevent similar tragedies from occurring and other families and co-workers from having to face the grief and trauma resulting from serious workplace incidents.

Clearly, April 28 should not only be a day of mourning and commemoration but also a day of action for workers’ rights. Chief Executive Officers may complain about their own stressors like long working hours and the way their work invades their private lives, but rarely do they have to wonder if the risks they face every day at work will take their lives, leave them disabled or seriously ill.

It is often the low-paid workers who face the greatest dangers and who are exposed to the most hazardous toxins. Thus, The World Day for Safety and Health at Work should make all of us think and ask some uncomfortable questions about the ridiculously high numbers of completely preventable workplace incidents still occurring.

For many union leaders, this day also represents an opportunity to show international solidarity - to remember that improvements in local occupational health and safety rules and practices should be used to put pressure on authorities and employers in other industries and countries to ensure their workers are not left behind. To anyone remembering the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the struggle to achieve safer workplaces is a global battle.

Commemoration alone is not enough. In addition to paying our respects, we need to see April 28 as an opportunity to renew our efforts to protect workers and their families – around the world and throughout the year by highlighting the responsibility of employers to abandon unsafe work practices.

Like Tanzania, many countries have passed legislation and established funds to ensure employees or their dependents are entitled to compensation for the death, disability or illness connected to a worker’s occupation. Legislation alone, however, will not save any lives.

Prevention of workplace injuries and ill health resulting from unsafe practices must become a priority. All stakeholders must collaborate, including workers themselves. It is vital that young workers who are particularly vulnerable to workplace accidents due to their lack of experience are properly inducted and educated about keeping themselves and their co-workers safe. As it can be difficult for workers to find the courage to speak up about safety concerns in their workplaces, solidarity is key to reducing workplace deaths and injuries.

Employers must monitor potential risks, provide the right equipment and create environments in which their employees can help their business flourish without sacrificing their physical or psychological health. Although the current legislation provides an incentive for employers to resist the temptation to ignore safety issues and cut expenses, too many workers around the world still lose their lives every year, are disabled, injured or suffer from work-related illnesses. Negligence is still too common.