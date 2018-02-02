LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA: Does literacy start at school?

By Sabine Barbara

At many social gatherings before the beginning of a new school year, parents seek my opinion on the right school or university for their child.

My reluctance to name specific institutions denies them the reassurance they seek, but the truth is that fair assessment of educational institutions requires thorough research.

The factors contributing to quality education are complex, subject to constant change and frequently obscured by unqualified, informal judgements by people with hidden agendas.

Claims of “excellent” schools abound, but prestige can be deceptive. Higher school fees are status markers but may not reflect superior learning outcomes. Labelling certain schools “superior” is unethical for numerous reasons. Firstly, a school’s reputation may be the result of clever marketing rather educational results. Impressive buildings or new furniture say nothing about the quality of teaching.

Parents also need to ask if their child-rearing style matches the school’s approach to values like respect, tolerance or compassion. Do parents seek academic excellence at all cost - or are attitudes and social behaviours beyond the pursuit of individual success also priorities? Do parents favour strict discipline over creativity? Clearly, an orderly and respectful school environment is vital. Students need to be taught self-control, time management and a degree of obedience. However, brutally enforced discipline may create fear and blind submission rather than a love of learning and true appreciation of society’s rules.

The only advice I give with a clear conscience is for parents to be as involved in their child’s education as they can afford to be: ask school administrators and teachers questions about procedures, curriculum, values and resources, and build respectful relationships with teachers. Strong family – school partnerships improve academic performance.

No matter how much parents spend on formal education, they are the first, crucial educators of their offspring and continue to influence their children’s motivation to learn independently throughout their life span. There is compelling evidence that the informal education in a child’s home, from birth until school entry, shapes future learning capacity and linguistic progress. Many mothers instinctively know that children learn best in a safe, familiar and caring environment and foster early language learning by talking, singing and rhyming with toddlers, but they are not the only contributors at home.

Researchers at the Australian Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) investigated how children’s literacy and language are influenced by fathers. They found that if fathers read to their children from an early age, youngsters show better language skills at the age of four. Interestingly, the significant role of fathers remained even after researchers took into consideration the mothers’ habits, socioeconomic status and parental education.

Solid literacy and communication skills underpin future learning, so if dad prioritises reading to and with a toddler, the child becomes less vulnerable to imperfect formal educational settings inevitably encountered occasionally.

Obviously, fathers’ reading does not eradicate the impact of social disadvantage and some children are raised without fathers. However, educated, caring citizens can become the male adults in children’s lives to help less resourced families. Some communities employ male volunteers who regularly read to worshippers’ children after religious services.

These men’s role modelling promotes literacy and a love of books, benefitting the children and society by reducing disadvantage.