By Sabine Barbara

At dinner, Tanzanian friends are discussing whether English should remain part of their children’s school curricula. “Of course!” I think, remaining silent though because I would seem somewhat biased as an English teacher who struggles with Kiswahili.

This time of year, mimi ni mwanafunzi. The expert teacher becomes a student —and not exactly a top student. It is humbling when my Kiswahili is corrected by everyone, from the cattle farmer to the Grade 3 pupil. Naturally, Tanzanians are proud of their Kiswahili.

Even though Kiswahili kindly adopted some English and German words, my progress is embarrassingly slow. I improve while in Tanzania, but regress when overseas, where opportunities to practise are few, and I become poor again.

Leaving personal bias aside, for the sake of young Tanzanians’ future, I hope English will continue to be emphasised. Understandably, the language still signifies imperialism to some, as a remnant of Tanzania’s colonial past. Nevertheless, today as much as in colonial times, developing proficiency in an occupier’s language can empower. Not to please or emulate oppressors, but to understand every word they say and every game they play.

I also agree with elders who frown at youngsters speaking English condescendingly, arrogantly rejecting their roots. Kiswahili carries their culture, holding the key to understanding their elders’ viewpoints and traditions. However, sensible national curriculum decisions cannot be based on history, political beliefs, tradition or cultural pride. The core question is what kind of future Tanzania’s youth deserves and how to best educate them for this.

Young Tanzanians inevitably face globalisation - its curses and its opportunities. Over a life-time, they will be required to communicate with people of many countries to build a satisfying future for themselves and their nation. The rest of the planet is not studying Kiswahili, so using English as a link to the world makes sense. English, as a first or additional language, is spoken in more countries than any other language – nowadays by choice. From Sweden to Korea, global citizens learn English as a shared language to trade, travel and study - in other words: to empower themselves on a world stage. Most business negotiations world-wide take place in English, between non-native speakers.

Europeans predominantly speak English with one another. Spaniards do not bow to the British when speaking English to order a beer in Germany. Germans use their previous occupiers’ language doing business in Norway, and Swedes speak English when holidaying in Spain. Almost all tourists use some English when spending money in Tanzania. Why would Tanzania opt out of what has become the most wide-spread language globally?

English remains the preferred language for storing and sharing information, especially on the Internet. It gives Tanzanians access to intellectual resources in higher education and is essential in diplomacy, aviation, science, information technology and tourism. Proficient English speakers have better job prospects at home and abroad. Why limit the next generation’s opportunities and experiences to East Africa?

Many Tanzanian teachers are working hard to develop their language proficiency, thus less overseas born English teachers will be needed in the future, which contributes to Tanzania’s long-term goal of complete independence - without students losing access to the international body of literature for their further studies.

Abandoning English would mean to either dismiss tourism’s major contributions to the economy or to accept foreign operators’ requests to import employees because Tanzanians will be unable to communicate with international tourists.

Some students will rarely use English after leaving school, if choosing not to venture beyond East Africa or even their local community. But should English therefore be reserved for elite private schools, perpertuating inequality?