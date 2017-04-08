EDITORIAL: Let Swimming body tap upcountry talents

Over 170 young swimmers are battling it out for medals at the National Swimming Championships taking place at the Haven of Peace Academy (Hopac) in Dar es Salaam.

Besides, the teens have eyes on national team slots as the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) readies to make its selection for the 2017 World Aquatics Championships slated for Budapest, Hungary in July.

The arrival of a leading trainer from St Felix School of the UK has also fuelled competition at the national event. For sure, a lot will be at stake. St Felix School has five Tanzanians studying and training and Sue Purchase is in the country to assess potential beneficiaries of their scholarships.

It is down to the youngsters to flex their muscles and record impressive times. Tanzania has no any Olympic medal from swimming, but the prospects of breaking our duck look promising.

We need to train as many swimmers as possible at institutions of St Felix School calibre. By doing so, our chances of winning medals at global showpieces like the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games will also increase. We appreciate what the TSA and clubs are doing to foster swimming development.

However, more efforts should be put in place to tap upcountry talents. The national championships will be more competitive if many upcountry swimmers regularly take part.

Many clubs that field their swimmers at the event come from five regions or so. Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Mwanza have made a stride in swimming, but now we want to see swimmers from the likes of Mbeya, Kigoma, Katavi and Ruvuma.

It is high time the TSA worked more closely with upcountry’s clubs and motivate them to become more vibrant. There are hundreds of unidentified talents in these regions.