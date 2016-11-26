Let athletics body vote bring the desired change

By Citizen

Athletics Tanzania (AT) are scheduled to elect new leaders tomorrow at the National Stadium in the city.

As per AT constitution, the new leaders will lead the Tanzania athletics governing body for the next five years.

Going by the general performance of athletes in the country, the past four years have seen Tanzania’s records dipping, thus raising a huge concern among stakeholders.

All in all, the leadership has strived and tried to put in place various strategies for the development of the game in the country. The new leaders will need to scrutinise these and find ways of sharpening them for better results.

So, as all those eligible to vote go into the venue tomorrow, we urge them to vote in leaders capable of taking the game to a new height by raising standards.

Just recently, Information, Culture, Artists and Sports minister Nape Nnauye urged voters to avoid the corrupt leaders in sports bodies if at all we have to see the country gaining its lost glory in the sector.

He went further and requested the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to watch closely such elections as the one being held tomorrow and the one for the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) scheduled for December 10 in Dodoma.

Accountability and commitment should be some of the key qualities of the next leaders of AT. It is possible that some of the former officials in the outgoing AT secretariat may have been doing well. But, voters should also not hesitate to vote out those who somehow caused the game to stall.

Let this vote be that of taking Tanzania back to the days when Filbert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui won medals in Olympic Games. Tanzania is full of talents, what has been lacking all along has been a leadership that delivers.

Voters must know that they will be casting a very important vote for the nation’s respect in both local and international games. They must decide wisely. They should shun away from bribery.

Invest for tourism growth

The contribution of the tourism sector to our economy has been growing significantly on a year-on-year basis. Currently, the sector is second only to agriculture in terms of contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Its GDP contribution stands at between 16 and 18 per cent. Moreover, the tourism sector has also been creating jobs in its value-chain. Central bank’s statistics for 2015 show that tourism earned the country about $2.2 billion (Sh5 trillion) up from $2 billion a year before.

Despite the huge role tourism is playing in our economy, as the country we have not invested enough in the sector.

This is evident given how difficult it is to access the Ruaha National Park. According to The Citizen story published yesterday, the park receives about 25,000 only tourists per year.

The cost of accessing the park is also very high, estimates stand at $400 (Sh840,000) per person for a return air-ticket using charter planes. The Park can also be accessed by road via Iringa. However, the road is in a very bad shape.

Poor investment in the Park can be said to be denying the country more monies that could it needs in order to finance social service provision.