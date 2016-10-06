Let debate on state of the economy flourish

By Citizen

During the past few months, there has been debate over the state of Tanzania’s economy and views have clearly been divided between the pessimistic and the optimistic. This, we hasten to note, is what should be happening in a country where free speech is enshrined in its Constitution.

We don’t expect people to think alike in today’s Tanzania, therefore, debate should be allowed before a consensus is reached. We need divergent views that should all be weighed and worked on if we are to boost democracy and take our economy to greater heights.

Let us be frank: it would be quite outrageous if one said one cannot notice that Tanzania’s economy is growing. Furthermore, it is also a fact that the much touted growth—which has ranged between 6 and 7 per cent over the past two decades—has had little impact on poverty alleviation.

For instance, while economic growth figures have been encouraging, the Household Budget Survey for the financial year 2011/12 shows that basic needs poverty declined by 6.2 per cent between 2007 and 2011/12.

If the population growth rate of about 3 per cent is factored, the sad truth would probably be that the number of poor Tanzanians is actually increasing, thus frustrate the efforts to achieve the country’s development goals.

We therefore consider it important to discuss this topic soberly and that everyone debating the subject should attempt to show how to translate the mouth-watering economic growth figures into reduced poverty among the general population.

A look at the sectors that underline the impressive economic growth figures and how they are linked to lives of the poor segments of the population should provide an answer or answers to what must be done to lift our people—all our people—out of poverty.

HARSH PENALTIES WON’T WORK

Besides claiming many lives every year, road accidents leave many survivors in permanent disability.

This increases the number of dependants, which is a burden on family members who have to take care of the maimed and dependant. In effect, we are talking about depletion the nation’s human resource.

Most of these road accidents are caused by reckless drivers.

Even with the recently introduced e-system with which bad drivers and motorcyclists are fined instantly, the number of accidents have continued to rise. Actually, the e-system is more of a revenue collection method than of a way of addressing road carnage.

While accidents that involve vehicles seem to claim many lives, we are more alarmed by the ones that involve motorcycle taxis, popularly known as bodabodas.

The reason is simple. Most motorcyclists are young who know next to nothing about safe driving.

We believe it would be possible to minimise road accidents if the government showed more determination. We don’t want to conclude that as a nation, we have failed to reduce road carnage. We are all aware now that the increase in traffic offence penalties has not helped.