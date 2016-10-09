Let govt embrace all to speed up economic growth

By Citizen

On Thursday, President John Magufuli inaugurated a Sh250 billion fruit processing factory on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, signalling a thaw in relations with large-scale businesses in the country.

The factory, property of Bakhresa Group of Companies, is expected to create about 600 permanent jobs and provide a reliable market to farm produce. The gesture is crucial at this point in time when the government is pushing for industrialisation come 2020 and attainment of middle-income economy by 2025.

It is equally encouraging that the government is warming up to the private sector, which in the past 10 months or so appeared to be under attacks of all sorts.

The assurance by President Magufuli that the government seriously needs businesspeople of the kind Bakhressa and will cooperate with them to create employment and generate revenue rekindles the hope that the private sector’s role in the growth of the country’s economy is recognised.

The Bakhresa Group of Companies is among the largest local investors in the country. Its contribution in terms of taxes, job creation and value addition to local agro-products cannot be overemphasised.

Therefore, as the government opens its arms to work with the private sector in developing the economy, it is important to explore other options that could also be taken to speed up growth.

Small-scale industries

Based on the above line of thought, we are of the conviction that small-scale industries can also play an equally important role in building the country’s economy.

These can range from those that employ just one person to those that are home-based run by a family.

It will be recalled that Europe’s development started by what are known as cottage industries -- where the creation of products and services is home-based, rather than factory-based.

This will need our government to enhance the provision of vocational training in various fields so that those completing their studies would start small-scale industries.

The government should encourage the establishment of such industries and even give incentives in form of tax reliefs, entrepreneurial skills, access to loans from financial institutions and regulating the market so that it would bring a business-friendly environment. Small-scale businesses are crucial to the growth of the economy. Statistics from the UK show that most businesses today are small.

Two-thirds are owned and run by one person. Nearly 90 per cent employ less than six people. They are also an important source of employment.

Just over 2.5 million UK workers are self-employed; one in eight of all workers. It is from these small companies that tomorrow’s big names will probably arise.

The state’s role is to ensure that there is a level playing field for all. Big businesses should be given their space, but this should not be at the expense of small ones. All are crucial players in building the economy. It is on this basis that the government should help small-scale businesses also to acquire land.

Small-scale businesses also strive to overcome capital woes. It is the duty of the government to support them.