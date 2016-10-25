Let journalists go about their duties unmolested

By Citizen

Journalists in Tanzania are a worried lot currently, if recent happenings affecting their work is anything to go by. Certain authorities are clearly bent on frustrating journalists, a thing that doesn’t augur well for media freedom.

This raises even more concern given that we are in the middle of discussions on a contentious piece of legislation to govern the media practice.

On Sunday, police officers and Kinondoni Municipal Council officials barred journalists, mostly those from the private media, from covering mayoral polls. Only those from state-owned media outlets and a couple of others perceived to be pro-establishment were welcome.

It wasn’t immediately clear under whose instructions the police and the municipal officials were acting. The elections were of great public interest and journalists had a duty to record the process. The idea of journalists waiting for an invitation before doing their job shouldn’t have arisen.

Now why certain authorities decided to discriminate some media personnel remains a puzzle which, however, wouldn’t be difficult to discern because a worrying pattern is beginning to develop in which some state functionaries want to determine what journalists should report.

Last week the ministry of agriculture denied a section of the media access to a press conference where a food security report was to be launched in conjunction with an international agency. The excuse here was that they hadn’t been invited!

We would like to urge the government officials to avoid this conduct and appreciate the fact the media is a key plank in the management of public affairs. Now with this kind of behaviour from some government functionaries, is it any wonder that stakeholders are reading mischief the manner in which the Media Services Bill has been crafted?

Information minister Nape Nnauye should order an end to harassment of journalists and censure those bent on making it difficult for Tanzanians to enjoy their right to information.

ACT DECISIVELY ON LAND

Despite various initiatives, little has been done to contain land grabbing, which is mainly perpetrated by the rich who are politically well connected. Three days ago, the government directed town planners and land officers to demolish, without notice, all houses built in unplanned areas.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development William Lukuvi issued the directive when addressing residents of Bigwa in Morogoro District before handling he issued title deeds.

He described his order as part of formalisation being carried out throughput the country to enable Tanzanians to legally own land. It is a good move, but it is not enough.

Haphazard property development has for long been one of the most vexing problems afflicting our country. We should all appreciate the need to take decisive action to bring orderliness in land development culture in Tanzania.

Public institutions and utilities such as schools, hospitals, parastatals and forest reserves have been wantonly invaded by land grabbers. Relevant authorities must not only take action to recover grabbed public land; they must also sue the beneficiaries, who should be made to return the ill-gotten land.